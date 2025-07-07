Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan’s baby Palma celebrates 'special times' in cutest £12 outfit
Subscribe
Michelle Keegan’s baby Palma celebrates 'special times' in cutest £12 outfit
Michelle Keegan attends the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel on October 11, 2023 in London, England.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bul

Michelle Keegan's baby Palma celebrates 'special times' in cutest £12 outfit

Palma Elizabeth Wright is one stylish baby!

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Keegan's gorgeous daughter had the loveliest weekend with her family. Enjoying the sun in a variety of precious snaps, Katie Fearnehough, who is the Our Girl star's cousin, shared a plethora of super sweet images of the three-month-old.

In one video, Katie can be seen idyllically sitting on a park bench, cradling the tot, who looked super content and joyful. Katie, who is a fashion influencer, penned "special times" as she rocked her newest family member, who was wearing a lovely smocked outfit.

Palma, who was born in March, can be seen rocking yet another fabulous outfit from Jojo Maman Bébé. This time, she wore the brand's 'Pink Floral Smocked Bodice Romper & Headband.' The outfit, which is down to just £12 in the brand's summer sale, is pink, printed, and so kitsch. 

Katie cuddled Palma in a sweet video© katiefearnehoughx
Katie cuddled Palma in a sweet video

The website says of the style: "With flutters and bows, they'll tippy toe into floral days with this oh-so-sweet Smocked Bodice Romper & Headband. The smock embroidery and elastic leg openings with poppers make this practical as it is pretty. The all-over florals and matching headband are just the finishing touches to this charming set."

Pink Floral Smocked Bodice Romper & Headband, £12, Jojo Maman Bebe
Pink Floral Smocked Bodice Romper & Headband, £12, Jojo Maman Bebe

Katie also shared a lovely snapshot of a girls' night in alongside her famous cousin, and in it, a gorgeous table of "picky bits" lined the table, with a glorious bunch of blooms. Palma could be seen lying peacefully on the sofa in a gorgeous striped outfit.

Palma was seen with a lovely striped top on as she enjoyed a 'girls' night'© katiefearnehoughx
Palma was seen with a lovely striped outfit on as she enjoyed a 'girls' night'

The next day, Katie snuggled up with the tot, entitling the post "drink stop" and showing a picture of Palma's cute little legs resting on a table, where there was a bottle and a large Starbucks cup. So sweet.

Katie and Palma had a little beverage moment together© katiefearnehoughx
Katie and Palma had a little beverage moment together

Palma's privacy

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright haven't officially commented on the fact that they have collectively chosen to keep their daughter's face from social media, but they have done so since she was born.

Michelle Keegan in polka dot dress holding baby Palma who is wearing white dress with pink flowers© Instagram
Michelle keeps Palma's face covered

The couple's family has respectfully abided by their wishes, only sharing pictures where the tot's face is totally covered.

Proud grandmother Carol Wright with Palma© @Carol Wright
Proud grandmother Carol Wright with Palma

Last week, we noticed a new batch of snaps that featured on Palma's grandmother, Carol Wright's, account, and it shows more of her face than ever before. Balancing her granddaughter on her lap, who looked as chic as ever in a white collared babygrow and pink blanket, you can see more of her head and tiny ears, as well as a little of her fair hair. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More