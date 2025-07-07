Michelle Keegan’s baby Palma celebrates 'special times' in cutest £12 outfit

Michelle Keegan's gorgeous daughter had the loveliest weekend with her family. Enjoying the sun in a variety of precious snaps, Katie Fearnehough, who is the Our Girl star's cousin, shared a plethora of super sweet images of the three-month-old.

In one video, Katie can be seen idyllically sitting on a park bench, cradling the tot, who looked super content and joyful. Katie, who is a fashion influencer, penned "special times" as she rocked her newest family member, who was wearing a lovely smocked outfit.

Palma, who was born in March, can be seen rocking yet another fabulous outfit from Jojo Maman Bébé. This time, she wore the brand's 'Pink Floral Smocked Bodice Romper & Headband.' The outfit, which is down to just £12 in the brand's summer sale, is pink, printed, and so kitsch.

© katiefearnehoughx Katie cuddled Palma in a sweet video

The website says of the style: "With flutters and bows, they'll tippy toe into floral days with this oh-so-sweet Smocked Bodice Romper & Headband. The smock embroidery and elastic leg openings with poppers make this practical as it is pretty. The all-over florals and matching headband are just the finishing touches to this charming set."

Pink Floral Smocked Bodice Romper & Headband, £12, Jojo Maman Bebe

Katie also shared a lovely snapshot of a girls' night in alongside her famous cousin, and in it, a gorgeous table of "picky bits" lined the table, with a glorious bunch of blooms. Palma could be seen lying peacefully on the sofa in a gorgeous striped outfit.

© katiefearnehoughx Palma was seen with a lovely striped outfit on as she enjoyed a 'girls' night'

The next day, Katie snuggled up with the tot, entitling the post "drink stop" and showing a picture of Palma's cute little legs resting on a table, where there was a bottle and a large Starbucks cup. So sweet.

© katiefearnehoughx Katie and Palma had a little beverage moment together

Palma's privacy

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright haven't officially commented on the fact that they have collectively chosen to keep their daughter's face from social media, but they have done so since she was born.

© Instagram Michelle keeps Palma's face covered

The couple's family has respectfully abided by their wishes, only sharing pictures where the tot's face is totally covered.

© @Carol Wright Proud grandmother Carol Wright with Palma

Last week, we noticed a new batch of snaps that featured on Palma's grandmother, Carol Wright's, account, and it shows more of her face than ever before. Balancing her granddaughter on her lap, who looked as chic as ever in a white collared babygrow and pink blanket, you can see more of her head and tiny ears, as well as a little of her fair hair.