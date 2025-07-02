Michelle Keegan's baby Palma displays 'tiny feet' on sun-soaked trip

Michelle Keegan's four-month-old daughter Palma has been whisked away from home a couple of times since her first holiday at the beginning of June.

The family's latest trip was to the Cotswolds, and the photos that the Fool Me Once actress shared from their time out there couldn't be any cuter.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle posted a carousel of photographs from the trip, including a snap of her in a gorgeously summer-ready white co-ord, a market stall and more, but it was a photo of Palma that captured the hearts of her followers.

In the photograph, Michelle was pictured standing on a bridge, gazing over the river in a pair of trendy sunglasses, while holding a black pushchair.

However, just peeking out from behind the pushchair's hood, two little feet, that could belong to no other than baby Palma, could be seen.

In the comments, her fans inundated her with messages of praise, expressing admiration for her holiday and outfit, with heaps of love for little Palma's cameo appearance.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark's first daughter was born in Marxh

One fan penned: "Gorgeous and love the picture with the pushchair you can just see two tiny feet. So cute", to which Michelle responded: "Oh yeah just noticed that," with a crying laughing and face surrounded by hearts emojis.

Another commented: "Such a beautiful place to visit, Broadway just gives a sense of peace on a planet surrounded by chaos," while a third wrote: "Aw Michelle what a beautiful place and I love your outfit."

Little Palma's first holiday

At the beginning of June, Michelle and her husband Mark Wright took their first major trip since the birth of Palma back in March.

© Instagram Mark held his baby daughter in the holiday snap

In a series of beautiful sun-soaked snippets shared to social media, the proud parents showed some brand-new snaps of their adorable daughter on her first ever holiday.

The whole Wright family had a fabulous time on the holiday, including Mark's sister Jessica Wright, who is also a former star of TOWIE.

Sharing a video from the trip to Instagram, the 39-year-old wrote a sweet caption, penning: "Our annual big family holiday, filled with madness but so much love.

"This year we visited the beautiful @so_sotogrande resort and it was simply stunning from start to finish. The staff are exceptional, food incredible and a gorgeous hotel. @allinclusivecollection."