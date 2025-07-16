Tamron Hall looks sensational in string bikini in head-turning pool photo in Greece

Tamron Hall has been soaking up the sun in Greece with her family, and she's doing it in style!

The Tamron Hall Show host took to Instagram to share a selection of photos from her vacation, including a stunning picture of herself posing by a clear blue pool overlooking the ocean.

In the picture, the 54-year-old looked stunning in a patterned string bikini teamed with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram Tamron Hall looked fabulous in a string bikini as she posed by the pool in Greece

It's safe to say Tamron has had the best time away too, with other snapshots including one on a yacht and another of her son Moses, six, swimming in the sea.

There were also lots of pictures of delicious looking food and ice cream, as well as a sunset dinner with friends. In the caption, the TV host wrote: "Part 1 Greece Photo Album drop TBC."

© Instagram The Tamron Hall star shared a number of holiday snaps on social media

Tamron also responded to a fan who asked where in Greece she was, telling them it was Costo Navarino. Fans were seriously impressed with her vacation photos, and many wanted to know how Tamron stays in such good shape after seeing her enviable swimsuit photos.

"What do you do to keep your body in such fabulous shape?? You’re a true beauty!" one wrote, while another commented: "Wow did not know you were a model. 2026 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition." A third added: "You always look so classy and elegant."

© Instagram Tamron with her son Moses on a boat during their Greek holiday

It's been an exciting time for the star, who recently revealed she was launching a new lifestyle website called Tamron Hall the Next Chapter.

She announced the news in a video back in June, where she opened up to her followers about the importance of remaining positive, even when things don't seem like they will work out, before going on to announce an exciting new chapter.

Tamron's son Moses had the best time away too

She said: "I planned this video and full disclosure, I thought it was going to be a beautiful sunny backdrop, and that it would just be glowing, but I came outside to clouds and a little chill in the air and I thought to myself that it's a sign. That is exactly the point that I am about to share with you."

She continued: "You don't need to worry about what tomorrow's going to bring, it will be all over in the morning. Sometimes I think we forget that those days don't last forever and our next chapters are beautiful chapters.

"I'm preparing for something that I've been laboring over and I want to share it with you, Tamron Hall the Next Chapter."

© Instagram Tamron's son is growing up so quickly!

She shared a link in her Instagram bio to a new website called Tamron Hall Bet on Yourself, and while there isn't a lot of information yet, it appears to be an empowering lifestyle website.

The current info on it reads: "Find the flame inside of you. We have built a movement with the TamFam. The next chapter is fast approaching."