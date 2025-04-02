Tamron Hall makes a serious fashion statement in cut-out dress during special anniversary show  

Tamron Hall knows how to have a showstopping fashion moment, and what better occasion for a style statement than her 1000th episode celebration?

The talk show host looked incredible in a glamorous black and white polka dot dress for the show, which featured draped sleeves with shoulder cut-outs and a halter neck.

The dress fell in layered ruffles down to her ankles, perfectly showcasing her athletic figure. She accessorized with black heels and bold, eye-catching sparkly earrings.

Tamron and her fans celebrated an incredible milestone of 1000 episodes of the Tamron Hall Show, which premiered in 2019 and was recently renewed for its seventh season.

It is the second-longest-running syndicated talk show on Disney and brings in millions of viewers every year.

"Hugging [is] my love language and today I received LOVE. 1000 miles and still running but today I took it all in to breathe...Happy 1000 episodes Tamfam," the 54-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside snaps from the show.

© Instagram Tamron celebrated her 1000th show

Tamron brought in a slew of exciting guests for her 1000th show, including Ellie the Elephant, the mascot of the New York Liberty, and a 13-year-old girl who had raised over $200,000 for other kids with her lemonade stand.

She received a happy surprise when her longtime friend and supporter, Robin Roberts, gave her a sweet gift to commemorate the occasion.

"Here are your favorite flowers. These are from our friends, Baked by Melissa. 1000 cupcakes," Robin said as she presented to gift to Tamron. "If I'm not mistaken, these are the colors from your inaugural season."

© Instagram The TV star looked incredible in the polka dot dress

"I was not going to miss this," the GMA anchor added. "I was not going to miss this. It's a celebration, and you should be given your flowers."

Tamron sat down with Robin on the show, thanking her for the support she gave from the very beginning. "You have shown up for me when people didn't know we were going to have two episodes, let alone a thousand, and you're not obligated to do that," the Emmy winner told Robin. "You are a champion of people."

"I have watched, we have all watched you for a thousand episodes…we have learned so much from you," the 64-year-old replied.

© Instagram Robin surprised Tamron with cupcakes and flowers

Robin then turned the tables and asked her friend what she had learned from being on the air for 1000 episodes, which is no small feat in the industry.

"I was really afraid to bet on myself," Tamron began. "I kept propping up, going to meetings, pitching this show, and I pretended like I was supposed to be in the room."

"And then I'd leave and I'd say, 'Why have they invited me to this room?' And at some point I said, 'You're in the room because you're supposed to be,'" she continued.

© Jeff Kravitz Tamron reminded her audience to bet on themselves

"Bet on yourself, because the house always wins and you are the house," she concluded.

After the Tamron Hall Show was renewed for its seventh season in February, the star shared how grateful she was in a statement. "It's no secret I find inspiration in numbers," she said. "For many, the number seven represents a completion for us. For my team and I, season seven represents the continued growth of the show built by the Tam Fam."

She continued: "Thank you to our loyal audience for watching us! Thank you to my amazing Tamron Hall Show Team for all your hard work. I am so excited to nurture and grow this special show with you!"

For more of Tamron's incredible looks, see below...