Tamron Hall leaves NYC behind in new update featuring mini-me son Moses

Tamron Hall loves nothing more than being a mom and delighted fans over the weekend by sharing a new video on social media featuring her young son Moses, six.

The Tamron Hall Show host and her mini-me had left their home in New York City behind for a new adventure, having traveled to New Orleans.

Tamron and Moses had a wonderful time exploring all that the city has to offer, with the footage - that can be viewed at the bottom of the article - focusing on all the child-friendly activities in New Orleans.

© Instagram Tamron Hall took her son Moses to New Orleans for a special trip

This included a visit to the Audubon Nature Institution, where Moses had fun leading his mom to the aquarium, along with visiting the butterfly house, and even trying a cricket chocolate chip cookie!

The sweet video also highlighted Tamron and Moses' close bond, and fans adored seeing it. Comments included: "This is so cute, Moses is adorable," and "Moses is getting so big!" A third added: "Looks like such a fun time!"

© Instagram The Tamron Hall Show host and Moses had a great time exploring the city

Tamron is raising Moses in Harlem, New York City, with her husband Steven Greener.

The star announced her pregnancy at 32 weeks back in March 2019, following IVF.

© Instagram Tamron with Moses and her mom Mary

It read: "I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!

"There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."

© Instagram Tamron loves being a mom

Moses is doted on by his parents, and was even the inspiration behind his mom's debut children's book, Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid - which was released in March 2025.

Appearing on The Deja Vu Show on March 25, Tamron explained that the book - which focuses on a shy young boy - had been written after she noticed how shy her own son was in social situations outside of the home, due to spending his early years inside during the pandemic.

© Photo: Instagram Tamron welcomed Moses in 2019

Moses' name has an extra special meaning to Tamron and her husband too, although he was originally going to be called something totally different.

In 2021, Tamron appeared on People's Me Becoming Mom podcast, where she revealed: "We'd already decided on his name early on - my husband is Jewish, I'm Christian and Moses was the only prophet recognized by all seven religions. "I could not imagine any other name, although we did bat around Bob, in honor of Bob Marley."