Tamron Hall commands attention in statement strapless gown during night out in NYC

Tamron Hall certainly knows how to make a statement, and her latest dress got everyone talking!

The beloved TV show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new BTS video of herself preparing to attend Memorial Sloan Kettering 18th Annual Spring Gala in New York City.

Tamron's outfit resembled sunshine - quite literally - as she opted for a strapless full-length gown in hues of yellow, orange and maroon.

The stylish number was teamed with statement earrings and she opted for a metallic eyeshadow to complete her makeup look. "That dress, you look simply gorgeous," one fan wrote, while another remarked: "Tamron you are absolutely stunning." A third added: "You look so hot!"

Tamron has a natural flare for fashion and is always out and about in on-trend outfits. Fans enjoy seeing what she will be wearing each day on her talk show too.

© Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I Tamron Hall has a fantastic sense of style

The star has previously opened up about her love for wearing bold colours and statement prints, telling Vogue back in 2020 that the outfits she wears give her a sense of confidence too.

"They help me feel confident and just safe in my skin. It's your heart, your mind, and all the other things that you bring to the table, but great fashion does provide that boost," she said.

© Getty Images The Tamron Hall Show host is a fan of bold colors and patterns

Tamron is having more fun than ever with her wardrobe, and told Vogue: "The fashion on the show is expressive. It relates to the freedom of having a show where anything can be discussed. [My audience and I] can laugh together, cry together, and have these rich conversations. We like to say you'd have when you're two drinks in after brunch, and everybody is talking the way they really would amongst friends."

Tamron recently went on a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of throwback photos of herself dressed up for nights out gone by - this time during her pregnancy.

Tamron Hall with her son and husband

In the caption of the post - which was uploaded to mark Mother's Day - Tamron wrote: "How it’s going with a flash back of how it started (sorta). A beautiful Mother's day in New Orleans today with my baby shark. I still can't believe this was how I announced my Sonshine was on his way. It goes fast."

Tamron - who shares six-year-old son Moses with husband Steven Greener - announced her pregnancy at 32 weeks back in March 2019. She posted several pregnancy photos on her Instagram page, alongside a heartfelt message.

© Instagram Tamron Hall with son Moses on Mother's Day

It read: "I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles.

"My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."