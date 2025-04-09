Tamron Hall glows in baby pink dress as fans all say the same thing  

Tamron Hall looked radiant on her talk show in a baby pink gown on Monday, following the incredible milestone anniversary of her series.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share her latest look, which saw her don the pink dress with a drop waist and a flared skirt.

The gown also featured a halter neck, showcasing Tamron's toned arms as she interacted with the audience on The Tamron Hall Show.

She wore her hair cropped in its signature style, and added bold floral earrings to complete the look. "It's Pink Monday why wait until Friday," she captioned the post, alongside pink flower and heart emojis.

Her fans flocked to the comments to gush about how incredible she looked in the light-toned outfit. "Beautiful dress," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Sitting pretty in pink!"

"Nice outfit! Looking lovely!" another said, while a fourth added, "Always stunning."

No stranger to a major fashion moment, Tamron wore an eye-catching black and white polka-dot dress for the 1000th episode of her hit talk show in April, proving her style icon status.

She took to social media to share her excitement with fans at reaching the milestone event, which saw Tamron welcome a slew of guests to help her celebrate, including her friend and GMA anchor Robin Roberts.

"Hugging [is] my love language and today I received LOVE. 1000 miles and still running but today I took it all in to breathe...Happy 1000 episodes Tamfam," she wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside snaps from the show.

© Marleen Moise She recently celebrated her 1000th episode

She sat down with Robin on the day, with the journalist praising all Tamron has achieved during her six seasons on the air. "I have watched, we have all watched you for a thousand episodes…we have learned so much from you," Robin gushed to the Emmy winner.

"I was really afraid to bet on myself," Tamron revealed. "I kept propping up, going to meetings, pitching this show, and I pretended like I was supposed to be in the room."

"And then I'd leave and I'd say, 'Why have they invited me to this room?' And at some point I said, 'You're in the room because you're supposed to be,'" she continued. "Bet on yourself, because the house always wins and you are the house," she concluded.

© Variety The 54-year-old opened up about her journey to success

There is no slowing down for Tamron, who just released her first children's book, Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid. She was inspired to pen the story thanks to her son, Moses, whom she shares with her husband, Steve Greener.

After Moses struggled to come out of his shell as he was raised amid the pandemic, Tamron encouraged him to overcome his fear of the outside world.

"How do I have an age-appropriate conversation about fear and about how on the other side of fear usually is something really cool?" she mused on The Déjà Vu Show.

© Instagram Tamron shares her son Moses with her husband

"It's natural to be somewhat intimidated by a new room, a new place, a new situation. And so, with this book, I thought, 'Let's set out on this adventure and let's celebrate curiosity. Let's talk about new places and new faces.'"

"I thought that our townhouse in Harlem was a great launch point, because where you first learn the world is the first step you take out of your front door."

