Michelle Keegan's 'incredible' £85 bikini is a heatwave must for 2025

Michelle Keegan is one of the British acting scene's best-dressed stars and on Sunday, she showed that her impeccable taste extends to swimwear.
The Ten Pound Poms actress, 38, was seen on a sun-soaked getaway to an undisclosed location sporting the 'Rio' bikini, a £45 style from her fashion brand, Orfila Bee. Her bikini top featured a strapless cut and gold hardware and teamed perfectly with espresso-hued bottoms, which retail for £40.
Michelle, who gave birth to her first child in March, also wore the 'Sera Multiway Linen Blend Sarong' from the brand, which features a crinkled design and was tied at the waist. Rounding off her look was a linen shirt, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a brown raffia cowboy hat – so on trend!
Michelle's fans were quick to praise her stylish look. "The swimsuit is amazing, fits incredibly well and looks stunning," wrote one supporter, while another simply added: "INCREDIBLE."
Michelle's summer wardrobe
Taking to Instagram, the Fool Me Once actress has shared photos revealing the highlights of her summer 2025 wardrobe.
Earlier this month, she enjoyed a quiet break in the Cotswolds, seemingly staying at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse. The star, who is a mum to baby Palma, rocked a white two-piece set with a beige star and polka dot print.
She accessorised with caramel-toned tinted sunnies, layered gold jewellery, and tan sandals.
In May, she jetted off to Spain, staying at the SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel for a special milestone. "Princess P's first family holiday," Michelle captioned the post as she shared photos from her trip away with her daughter.
The actress, who started her career on Coronation Street, opted for another chocolate brown swimsuit moment with a cowboy hat and shades as she headed out for a pool day with Palma in the pram.
Michelle and Mark's special milestone
This summer is also a special one for Michelle and her husband, radio DJ Mark Wright, as the pair marked their 10-year wedding anniversary on 24 May.
Their wedding day, covered exclusively by HELLO!, was a grand affair set in Suffolk. The couple's wedding planner, Liz Taylor, told HELLO! at the time: "They're a real loved-up couple. Michelle and I are mates and Mark is a delight. He was involved like any other groom and made core decisions. It really was their wedding day, a shared occasion and just brilliant."