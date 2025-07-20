Michelle Keegan's 'incredible' £85 bikini is a heatwave must for 2025

Michelle Keegan is one of the British acting scene's best-dressed stars and on Sunday, she showed that her impeccable taste extends to swimwear.

The Ten Pound Poms actress, 38, was seen on a sun-soaked getaway to an undisclosed location sporting the 'Rio' bikini, a £45 style from her fashion brand, Orfila Bee. Her bikini top featured a strapless cut and gold hardware and teamed perfectly with espresso-hued bottoms, which retail for £40.

Michelle, who gave birth to her first child in March, also wore the 'Sera Multiway Linen Blend Sarong' from the brand, which features a crinkled design and was tied at the waist. Rounding off her look was a linen shirt, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a brown raffia cowboy hat – so on trend!

Michelle's fans were quick to praise her stylish look. "The swimsuit is amazing, fits incredibly well and looks stunning," wrote one supporter, while another simply added: "INCREDIBLE."

Michelle's summer wardrobe

Taking to Instagram, the Fool Me Once actress has shared photos revealing the highlights of her summer 2025 wardrobe.

© Instagram Michelle was ready for the summer!

Earlier this month, she enjoyed a quiet break in the Cotswolds, seemingly staying at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse. The star, who is a mum to baby Palma, rocked a white two-piece set with a beige star and polka dot print.

She accessorised with caramel-toned tinted sunnies, layered gold jewellery, and tan sandals.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan has an impeccable set of sunglasses

In May, she jetted off to Spain, staying at the SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel for a special milestone. "Princess P's first family holiday," Michelle captioned the post as she shared photos from her trip away with her daughter.

© Instagram Michelle looks chic as she sweetly cuddles the tot

The actress, who started her career on Coronation Street, opted for another chocolate brown swimsuit moment with a cowboy hat and shades as she headed out for a pool day with Palma in the pram.

© Instagram Michelle and Palma headed out for a day at the pool

Michelle and Mark's special milestone

This summer is also a special one for Michelle and her husband, radio DJ Mark Wright, as the pair marked their 10-year wedding anniversary on 24 May.

© HELLO! Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015

Their wedding day, covered exclusively by HELLO!, was a grand affair set in Suffolk. The couple's wedding planner, Liz Taylor, told HELLO! at the time: "They're a real loved-up couple. Michelle and I are mates and Mark is a delight. He was involved like any other groom and made core decisions. It really was their wedding day, a shared occasion and just brilliant."