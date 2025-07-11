Christine Lampard just wore Michelle Keegan's dress on Lorraine - and wow

Christine Lampard has been filling in for the lovely Lorraine on her widely popular ITV show, and as always, we have been loving her on-screen wardrobe.

On Thursday's show, the mother-of-two looked dreamy in white, rocking a beautiful sleeveless dress from Very.

Posing in a dazzling 'outfit of the day' post on her Instagram account, the wife of Frank Lampard penned: "Great to be back with the @lorraine team! Loving my @michkeegan dress from @veryuk." Fans flocked to the comment section to give the style a big thumbs up.

Christine Lampard looked stunning in her white dress from Michelle Keegan's Very line

Christine's dress is known as the 'Pleated Corset Sleeveless Dress' and is down to a reasonable £56 in the online retailer's summer sale. Christine added strappy sandals and wore her famous raven hair loose and flowing. Beautiful!

Christine presenting solo

In a previous interview with ITV, the 46-year-old remarked on how presenting on her own can be pretty nerve-wrecking. "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it," she quipped. "You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine loves filling in for Lorraine

Meeting celebrities is a huge part of her job, but Christine tries to take it all in her stride. "Once anyone is sat in front of you, it’s very rare to feel there’s something unusual about them. They are just human beings at the end of the day and they are just there to talk about their jobs. I see it as my job to make people comfortable, so if I go in nervous and jittery, it doesn’t help anyone."

© Instagram The TV star doesnt worry about interviewing top stars

She added: "Some people can be a bit worthy sometimes and a bit ‘actorish’ but generally I have to say people are really great."

Christine is great friends with Holly Willoughby

Christine has some really powerful friendships on ITV. "We all have such a great time. I adore Kate Garraway, Susanna Reidand Holly Willoughby; I’m close to all of our girls. I’m obviously surrounded by them at Loose Women, too."