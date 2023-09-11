Joan Collins makes surprising confession about posing in swimsuits at 90

Joan Collins knows a thing or two about looking fabulous at 90, and she just revealed just how little it takes for her to look her best!

The Dynasty alum is always leaving her fans inspired with her radiant poolside photos on Instagram anytime she showcases her dazzling looks.

And while some may think she is all about luxury and glamor, she just made a confession about her fashion that proves she is much more down to Earth than her fans might expect!

Speaking with The Sunday Times, the legendary actress revealed that while she certainly has her fair share of experience with luxury fashion, she is also not above some good budget fashion finds.

"I love Target," she confessed, before revealing her latest purchase from the store: "A leopard-skin bathing suit, which I photographed on Instagram," noting that it cost her $28.

Collins continued: "It got so many likes," adding: "Everybody thought it was Dolce [and Gabbana]."

In a July 4 post on her Instagram – where she has nearly 400,000 followers – Collins is pictured celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with friends, lounging in the pool in what appears to be her leopard swimsuit from Target.

"I hope everyone had as happy an independence day as my family, friends and I did!" she wrote in her caption at the time.

© Instagram Collins shared some snaps from her Fourth of July by the pool

She was right, everyone did love her look, and one fan wrote in the comments section under the post: "Looking fabulous," as others added: "Always beautiful," and: "Such a super photograph!" as well as: "You're incredible, Joan. Have a lovely holiday."

© Getty The actress knows a thing or two about glamor

Despite the love she received for her budget-friendly look, further in the conversation with the Times, she couldn't help but recall her days that were spent mingling with some of the world's most iconic designers.

© Getty Collins at a Versace store opening with Elton John in 1992

"Oh, when I was doing Dynasty I would go to Paris sometimes, for Dior," she remembered, adding: "I knew [Gianni] Versace very well. Versace gifted me with several beautiful things that I still have."

Listing some of the extravagant gifts, she continued: "A black leather jacket covered in big gold coins. A felt crossover skirt with a huge embroidered dragon on it, which I still have. Several jackets, which I have."

