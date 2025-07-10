Joan Collins, 92, is the ultimate diva in head-to-toe leopard print

Dame Joan Collins has well and truly cemented her status as a timeless style maven.

The veteran TV star's wardrobe is a trove of sartorial gems, jam-packed with sequins, sparkles and ruffles galore.

While the 92-year-old typically veers towards old Hollywood glamour, earlier this week, Joan proved that the latest leopard print trend is here to stay.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress shared a picture of herself at her home in St. Tropez, France, alongside a close friend. She could be seen rocking a floaty animal print sundress which she paired with a matching floppy hat.

© Instagram The Dynasty actress wowed in head-to-toe leopard print

For added glamour, Joan spruced up her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, and a slick of glossy pink lipstick.

"With my pal @paulrob44 and great choreographer in St Tropez," the Dynasty star wrote in her caption.

© Getty Images The actress always looks flawless

Fans were quick to comment in their droves, heaping praise on Joan's trend-inspired look. "Oh, that hat is everything!" remarked one, while another commented: "Love the leopard print outfit", and a third chimed in: "Only the wonderful Joan could do double leopard print! Looking fabulous".

Joan's Provencal retreat

While Joan and her husband Percy Gibson spend much of their time at their Belgravia flat, the pair spend the summer months at Joan's bolthole in sunny St. Tropez.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins relaxing on holiday

During their extended stay, the couple host an array of celebrity friends, with previous guests including Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian.

"We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view", Joan told Ideal Home in 2023.

© Instagram Joan and Percy's French home boasts a large outdoor swimming pool

She added: "I can see the sea in the distance and rolling hills around. It balms the soul."

Aside from their properties in London and France, Joan and Percy also own a home in Los Angeles' exclusive Wilshire Corridor.

The couple, who wed in 2002, bought the property in 2017 after Joan sold her impressive condo in the heart of Hollywood for a whopping $4.4 million.

Joan and Percy's love story

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2002

The pair first crossed paths in 2000 when Joan appeared in a play for a company managed by Percy. After a whirlwind romance, Joan and Percy said 'I do' in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2015, Joan shared: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last. Percy is wonderful, he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."