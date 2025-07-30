Priscilla Presley shows 'emotional restraint' during rare public appearance in killer boots and fitted pants

Priscilla Presley has maintained a low profile over the past two years following the passing of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023. However, the 80-year-old made a poised appearance this week in Los Angeles, stepping out in style and showing quiet strength.

The former actress stepped out in a black blouse featuring a delicate purple floral print paired with figure-hugging black pants. She completed the look with a matching clutch and sleek black high-heeled boots, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

© BACKGRID Priscilla Presley made a chic statement in a sheer floral blouse and flared trousers

Priscilla styled her signature red locks into a low ponytail while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a rosy-hued lip.

Body language expert John Eastham spoke to HELLO! and shared his insights into the star's rare appearance. "This latest appearance by Priscilla Presley offers some intriguing non-verbal cues," he said.

© BACKGRID Priscilla maintained a composed appearance

"Her posture is upright and composed, suggesting a clear intent to project confidence and control, especially important during a rare public outing. Her facial expressions remain guarded; a subtle smile paired with limited eye expression can signal emotional restraint or a desire to keep her personal thoughts private."

He continued: "Overall, there’s a calm poise about her, but also a hint of defensiveness in how she holds her body-arms kept close, minimal expressive gestures, which could reflect the pressures of being in the public eye amid ongoing family and media interest."

Priscilla speaks out

Priscilla's sighting comes after she addressed the "misconceptions" about her with a video posted on Instagram. "You can't please everyone. No matter what, they're going to believe what they want to believe," she shared.

"I do what I do because I want to, I feel I'm a good person, I would never harm or hurt an animal or anyone."

© Getty Images Elvis Presley and Priscilla

She continued: "What the tabloids say, how they make things up, yes it's hurtful. But I know who I am, and I care a lot for people, and my heart goes out to them, in every way, [to anyone who] is suffering, or who needs help, or just needs someone to talk to, or just a hello, believe it or not.

"I sometimes wonder what happened to us? What happened to the smiles, and the greetings, and saying hello?" she added. "I look back at different times, and we're going through a different time right now, and we need each other, and we need good words."

"I think if I could do that to help someone it would put a smile on my face and make me happy," she concluded.

Legal action

© Getty The star took legal action

In July 2024, the star initiated legal action against Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan and Lynn Walker Wright after she accused them of stealing over $1 million from her.

In the original lawsuit filing, Priscilla claimed her ex-associates "preyed on her" through "forcing her into a form of indentured servitude" in a "meticulously planned and abhorrent scheme".