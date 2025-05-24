Inside Priscilla Presley's wild transformation as she turns 80

Priscilla Presley ushered in her 80th birthday on May 24, 2025, and no doubt celebrated in style alongside her doting grandchildren.

The cultural icon rose to fame at just 21 years old when she tied the knot to the legendary singer Elvis Presley during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple welcomed their only daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968 before they separated in 1973. The Jailhouse Rock star tragically passed away back in 1977 following a heart attack.

© Virgil Apger/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock Priscilla Presley wore a stunning embellished, floaty wedding dress when she married Elvis in 1967

During her early years, Priscilla's appearance was largely "moulded" by her husband's ideal vision of her. "At the same time, he molded me into his woman. I wore the clothes, hairstyle and makeup of his careful choosing," she wrote in a 1985 essay for People.

Priscilla opened up in a personal essay for Vogue in 2022 about her style evolution over the years. "I never felt like a style was imposed on me by Elvis, or that I had to dress like the girlfriend of a big star," she shared.

"I maintained my own style. Elvis did take me to very popular stores and bought clothes for me in Memphis and Las Vegas; high-end stores and beautiful clothes. He had a certain look that he liked, but I had my own thing."

© Getty Images Priscilla is celebrating her 80th birthday

The star also revealed how she goes about curating her sartorial agenda and that she often reaches for understated looks. "I don’t like the idea of having a stylist," she said. "I’ve had them in the past, but prefer shopping for myself. If I see something I like, I will get it."

She continued: "I don’t like to be told or typecast or tipped into name brands. I like to support boutiques that are struggling, but if I have an event, my go-to is Armani. I like simple things, not flashy."

Priscilla has always had a strong sense of personal style, consistently staying true to what she naturally gravitates towards. "The business of fashion is not to be confused with style. Style is what you feel comfortable in and what suits you.

© Getty Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood

"A lot of women don’t know what suits them. I know what suits me. I am petite and have no business wearing big flower prints. I gravitate to the simple, not to the flashy. I am not dressing for anyone, just myself."

Priscilla is synonymous with her dark romantic style, but it has evolved significantly over the years. The star has sported everything from mod-theme shift dresses and her iconic '60s-beehive hairstyle, to sleek '80s tailoring and a striking bob. Priscilla has graced red carpets in opulent ball gowns adorned with ruffles, while her makeup often leaned on the edgy side. She is also partial to a designer label – think Prada and Bill Belew.

In celebration of the star’s 80th birthday, HELLO! takes a closer look at her wild transformation – from the devoted young wife of a rock icon to a powerful businesswoman in her own right.

Priscilla's evolution

© Getty Images Wedding day

© Getty '60s glam

© Getty Images Blonde hair in the '80s

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Brunette bob

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Leather moment

© Getty Images Edgy look