Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Priscilla Presley's wild transformation as she turns 80
Subscribe
Inside Priscilla Presley's wild transformation as she turns 80
Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France© Getty

Inside Priscilla Presley's wild transformation as she turns 80

Elvis Presley's ex-wife is celebrating a milestone birthday

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Priscilla Presley ushered in her 80th birthday on May 24, 2025, and no doubt celebrated in style alongside her doting grandchildren. 

The cultural icon rose to fame at just 21 years old when she tied the knot to the legendary singer Elvis Presley during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple welcomed their only daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968 before they separated in 1973. The Jailhouse Rock star tragically passed away back in 1977 following a heart attack. 

Priscilla Presley wearing a floaty wedding dress while cutting her wedding cake with Elvis© Virgil Apger/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
Priscilla Presley wore a stunning embellished, floaty wedding dress when she married Elvis in 1967

During her early years, Priscilla's appearance was largely "moulded" by her husband's ideal vision of her. "At the same time, he molded me into his woman. I wore the clothes, hairstyle and makeup of his careful choosing," she wrote in a 1985 essay for People

Priscilla opened up in a personal essay for Vogue in 2022 about her style evolution over the years. "I never felt like a style was imposed on me by Elvis, or that I had to dress like the girlfriend of a big star," she shared. 

"I maintained my own style. Elvis did take me to very popular stores and bought clothes for me in Memphis and Las Vegas; high-end stores and beautiful clothes. He had a certain look that he liked, but I had my own thing."

Priscilla posing on red chair© Getty Images
Priscilla is celebrating her 80th birthday

The star also revealed how she goes about curating her sartorial agenda and that she often reaches for understated looks. "I don’t like the idea of having a stylist," she said. "I’ve had them in the past, but prefer shopping for myself. If I see something I like, I will get it."

She continued: "I don’t like to be told or typecast or tipped into name brands. I like to support boutiques that are struggling, but if I have an event, my go-to is Armani. I like simple things, not flashy."

Priscilla has always had a strong sense of personal style, consistently staying true to what she naturally gravitates towards. "The business of fashion is not to be confused with style. Style is what you feel comfortable in and what suits you.

Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood see at Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN - 11 June 2022© Getty
Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood

"A lot of women don’t know what suits them. I know what suits me. I am petite and have no business wearing big flower prints. I gravitate to the simple, not to the flashy. I am not dressing for anyone, just myself."

Priscilla is synonymous with her dark romantic style, but it has evolved significantly over the years. The star has sported everything from mod-theme shift dresses and her iconic '60s-beehive hairstyle, to sleek '80s tailoring and a striking bob. Priscilla has graced red carpets in opulent ball gowns adorned with ruffles, while her makeup often leaned on the edgy side. She is also partial to a designer label – think Prada and Bill Belew. 

In celebration of the star’s 80th birthday, HELLO! takes a closer look at her wild transformation – from the devoted young wife of a rock icon to a powerful businesswoman in her own right.

Priscilla's evolution

Las Vegas, Nev..Entertainer, Elvis Presley sits cheek to cheek wit his bride, the former Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, following their wedding May 1, 1967.© Getty Images

Wedding day

Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4 day old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee© Getty

'60s glam

Priscilla Presley poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Blonde hair in the '80s

Priscilla Presley gives a press conference to announce Elvis Presley's home, Graceland Mansion, will open to the public © Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Brunette bob

Priscilla Presley in leather jacket© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Leather moment

Priscilla Presley at the Elvis '68 Comeback Special 40th Anniversary Celebration © Getty Images

Edgy look

Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France© Getty

Red hair

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More