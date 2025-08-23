Rachel Bilson shows off tiny waist in itsy-bitsy bikini you need to see

Rachel Bilson had one incredible summer by the looks of her latest photos on social media. The 43-year-old spent some time in the UK and posted a carousel of snapshots highlighting her excursions, including a trip to famed Notting Hill. However, it was a photo of her in a bikini that really caught her fans' attention – and it's not hard to see why, as she looked phenomenal. Rachel rocked a tiny two-piece that showcased her slim physique in all its glory.

The O.C. star wore a striped, halterneck bikini as she posed for a selfie, adjusting the angle so the camera exposed her figure from the neck down, drawing attention to her tiny waist and toned stomach. Rachel appeared to be makeup-free, and her complexion looked glowing with a smattering of freckles across her nose and cheeks. She wore her dark hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a gold nameplate necklace that read 'Briar,' her daughter's name.

© Instagram Rachel looked incredible in her bikini

Daughter

Rachel shares her daughter, Briar Rose, with her ex-boyfriend, Hayden Christensen. She was born on October 29, 2014, seven years after Rachel and Hayden met in 2007 while filming Jumper, in which they played love interests. The former couple were together for almost 10 years before they split in 2017.

Despite the end of their relationship, Rachel and Hayden successfully co-parent their daughter. "Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything's about the kid," Rachel told People in 2021. "As long as you put the kid first, everything will be okay."

Briar Rose was named after Sleeping Beauty in the Brothers Grimm version of the folktale. "There's a Disney reference there, I suppose," Christensen said on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family in 2015. "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose," he added, referring to Disney's version where the character is named Aurora but referred to as Briar Rose as a child.

© WireImage Rachel and Hayden met in 2007

"We both love all things Disney," he added. "But Rachel especially was very keen on the name. We have Disney songs playing around the house 24/7 right now." Disney songs are not all that would be playing, as the exes previously revealed that Briar is also a big Taylor Swift fan. In fact, Briar's first concert was Taylor.

© Getty Images Rachel and Hayden named Briar Rose after the Brothers Grimm's Sleeping Beauty

"It was a really cool experience except that it was Briar's first concert, and I'm like, 'Where do you go from here?'" she said on her podcast Broad Ideas in August 2023. "For my daughter to see this, I think it's so rad. It's one woman, she writes her own [expletive], she's really talented, and she does it, and like, look at what she's done."

© Instagram Rachel and Hayden do not reveal Briar's face on social media

Both Rachel and Hayden make an effort to protect their daughter's privacy and have not shared photos of her face on social media. "They don't choose to be in the limelight, you know, themselves," Rachel said on The Viall Files. "When they're old enough and they want to pursue it, and that's what they do, then that’s fine. But it's not like I want to promote my kid or put her out there."