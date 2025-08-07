Apple Martin is mom Gwyneth Paltrow's twin amid beach outing

Apple Martin looked just like her famous mother as she hit the beach in the Hamptons during her summer break from college.

The 21-year-old stunned in a red gingham bikini with white detailing as she soaked up the sun and swam in the surf on the picturesque day.

Fun in the sun

© Matt Agudo/INSTARimages Apple was glowing during her beach outing

Apple was hanging with friends on the beach, including a young man in blue boardshorts whom she joined after her frolic in the waves.

It seems that the college student took a leaf out of her mom Gwyneth Paltrow's book, with the bikini acting as a throwback to the actress' own gingham swimwear that she wore to advertise her high-end clothing line in 2022.

© Matt Agudo/INSTARimages She joined her friends on the beach after a dip in the ocean

The model has been on summer break for months, and is enjoying time with her family in their beautiful Hamptons hideaway. Gwyneth shares her kids Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin.

1/ 6 © @gwynethpaltrow Sweet selfie Apple and Gwyneth looked like twins in a stunning selfie taken by the model. Their blonde hair was the exact same shade, and they gently smiled at the camera with their piercing blue eyes. They both wore chain link necklaces, with Gwyneth sporting one in silver while Apple wore a gold one.



2/ 6 © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Dazzling debutante Apple looked like she was headed to the Oscars in a beautiful blue gown with a black bow tied at the front, as she attended Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in November 2024. She wore her blonde locks up in a messy yet elegant bun, and danced the night away with her proud parents.



3/ 6 © BACKGRID Model behavior The starlet changed it up with a bright red lipstick and a sizzling black gown that showcased her lithe figure. Her blonde hair was styled in soft curls, falling artfully past her shoulders.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Chanel show She epitomized cool-girl chic at a Chanel show in 2023, looking like Gwyneth's mini-me with her sleek blonde hair, heavy eye makeup and stylish out.



5/ 6 © Instagram Sunset sisters While Gwyneth and Apple opted for different ends of the color spectrum, the mother-daughter duo could've been sisters in a sweet beach photo taken at sunset. They both wore their long blonde tresses out in beachy waves, with Apple donning a black linen sundress and the Oscar winner sporting a white linen two-piece set.

