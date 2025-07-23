Halle Berry's sizzling luxury swimsuit look can be yours for only $65

Halle Berry's swimsuit snap is such a vibe, and the talk of the HELLO! office because the 58-year-old A-lister looks so glam, so incredible and so making me want to jet to Joshua Tree, California for a desert vacation.

Wearing an outrageously oversized black beach hat, the actress posed up a storm in a plunging black and white bathing suit, which quite frankly was beyond beautiful.

AT A GLANCE Halle Berry, 58, wore a figure flattering one-piece bathing suit while vacationing in the desert.

The swimsuit is from luxury swimwear brand Monday Swimwear, $174

Want Halle's look for less? We found a lookalike to Halle's swimsuit for $65

Taking to Instagram, the Catwoman star shared a series of photos as she enjoyed the desert in a super luxurious house. She captioned the post: "Desert days. Windows down, music up, nowhere to be but here." There's no mention of the trip being with Halle's boyfriend Van Hunt, but I can't help but wonder if he's the man behind the camera.

© Instagram Halle's stunning pics in the Californian desert

Halle's 9M Instagram followers were big fans of her sizzling pictures, where she showed of her toned physique in the Clovelly One Piece, a $174 bathing suit from Monday Swimwear.

The swimsuit looks a good purchase for those of us who aren't as physically blessed as Halle. The brand claims the one-piece is "guaranteed to make you look and feel your best." It has underwire support, open back detail, adjustability and a sultry high leg cut. What I love most about it is that it has "cheeky coverage" which you can't help but covet.

Halle's swimsuit has a black body and white trim, and the supported cups with notched neckline are sexy yet supportive, especially for a bigger bust. The Clovelly bathing suit comes in 17 colors, from block brights to patterned designs.

© Instagram Halle's chic snaps were a hit with her 9M Instagram fans

While I love Halle's swimsuit, I'm not about to drop almost 200 bucks on a one-piece, and I've turned sleuth to find a wallet-friendly alternative.

Boux Avenue have come out on top with the Rivoli Monochrome Swimsuit, currently discounted to $65.

CLOSE MATCH: Boux Avenue Rivoli Monochrome Swimsuit © Boux Avenue $65 at Boux Avenue

Like Halle's it has a balconette, plunging neckline and has the added support of padded cups. The cut-out back features clasp fastenings and the slightly ribbed fabric looks on trend too.

I found another lookalike of Halle's bathing suit at Mint Velvet, which has the added bonus of tummy control panelling. Although this one isn't quite as monochrome as Halle's, I think it's as chic with it's removable white tie straps and U-wired neckline.

CLOSE MATCH: Mint Velvet Tummy Control Underwired Swimsuit © Mint Velvet $119 at Next US

Also let's give a shout out to Halle's sun safe hat, perfectly sized to shield her skin from the sun. There's no tag of Halle's exact hat, but you can copy her style with the Lack of Color Riveria Ultrawide Hat, $169, or Macy's Oversized Hat, on sale for $34.25.