The OC then vs now: How have the stars have changed over the years?

If you're in need of some nostalgia, look no further! Teen drama The OC is available on ITVX, meaning you can dive back into all four seasons of the noughties sensation - and we've wasted no time becoming reacquainted with our favourite characters!

The series first premiered in 2003, meaning it's been over 20 years since viewers were first introduced to teenagers Seth, Summer, Marissa and Ryan.

WATCH: Relive Summer's introduction to The OC

Take a look at how the main stars from the show have transformed since The OC began airing.

1/ 12 © Getty Images Adam Brody Adam has aged like a fine wine since playing lovable nerd Seth Cohen. Throughout the show's run, he even dated his co-star Rachel Bilson. However, things weren't meant to be and Adam, 44, has since found love with Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester. Today the couple, who married in 2014, share two children together. Since the show finished, Adam has continued to act in both comedies and dramas, appearing in New Girl, The League and Shazam! as well taking a leading role in Nobody Wants This.



2/ 12 © Getty Images Peter Gallagher Peter took a starring role as public defender and Cohen patriarch Sandy Cohen on the show. Nowadays, the star is known for his roles in films and shows such as Grace and Frankie, Law and Order: SVU, Californication and he even had a recurring role in Gray's Anatomy.

3/ 12 © Getty Images Kelly Rowan Kelly brought Seth's mum, Kirsten Cohen, to life on the iconic show with numerous hard-hitting storylines. Since the success of the show, Kelly has gone on to appear in CSI: Miami, Dallas, Growing Pains and took a leading role in Perception. Kelly welcomed daughter Braelin in 2008, sharing her child with ex-fiancé, The Lord Thomson of Fleet.

4/ 12 © Getty Images Ben McKenzie Ben was one of the main stars of The OC, playing teen outcast Ryan Attwood. Since the success of the show, Ben has appeared as Officer Ben Sherman in Southland and wrapped a five-season run as Detective James Gordon in Gotham. In 2017, Ben married his Gotham co-star, Morena Baccarin, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Frances, months later. Their son Arthur was born in 2021. It's not just acting when Ben has been making his name, as the star has become an avowed critic of cryptocurrency and even wrote a book on the matter, Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud.

5/ 12 © Getty Images Mischa Barton Mischa was just a fresh-faced 17-year-old when she became a global superstar thanks to her portrayal of troubled girl next door Marissa Cooper. Now, 38, Mischa has continued to work in films and her recent projects include Painkillers, Spree and indie film The Cat and the Moon.

6/ 12 © Getty Images Chris Carmack Although he only appeared in one season, Chris's character, Luke Ward, had one of the show's most iconic lines: "Welcome to the OC, [expletive]." Since departing the show, the actor landed the role as Dr. Atticus Lincoln in Gray's Anatomy, and Will Lexington in Nashville. In 2018, Chris walked down the aisle Erin Slaver and the couple have welcomed two daughters, their first in 2016 and their second in 2022.

7/ 12 © Getty Images Tate Donovan As Jimmy Cooper, Marissa's dad, Tate Donovan appeared in season one and two of the show. He went on to star in legal drama Damages as well as the critically acclaimed Ben Affleck directed film, Argo. He also had major roles in Hostages and MacGyver. In 2015, Tate married Corry Scheuerman.

8/ 12 © Getty Images Melinda Clarke Melinda played Newport Beach's most cunning socialite Julie Cooper in the series and she had one of the show's most interesting arcs. Since the show finished, Melinda has appeared in Nikita, The Vampire Diaries and Gotham.

9/ 12 © Getty Images Rachel Bilson While Rachel's character Summer Roberts was originally scheduled to appear in only a few episodes, she quickly became popular amongst viewers and ended up being part of the main cast for the rest of the series. Since the series wrapped, Rachel has gone on to star in US dramas Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Chuck and Take Two. In October 2014, Rachel welcomed a daughter with Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen. Rachel and Hayden separated in 2017.

10/ 12 © Getty Images Alan Dale Alan Dale portrayed powerful real-estate owner Caleb Nichol in the first two series of The OC before his character was killed off. He went on to star in a variety of television shows including Ugly Betty, NCIS, The West Wing and Once Upon a Time.

11/ 12 © Getty Images Autumn Reeser Autumn Reeser first appeared in The OC's third season as new student at Harbour High, Taylor Townsend. Following the show's end in 2007, she landed roles in Hawaii-Five-0, Last Resort, No Ordinary Family as well as horror flick La Llorona. Rachel was married to writer and director Jesse Warren from 2009 to 2014 and the pair welcomed two sons.

