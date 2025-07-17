The OC star Rachel Bilson wore a maxi skirt from this royal-loved brand and it’s perfect for us petite girls

Maxi skirts and petite girlies aren't always the best of friends, with off the rack longer skirts trailing behind when you're 5ft3 and under. But The OC's Rachel Bilson, famously petite at 5ft1, is giving us shorter girlies hope with her well-fitting maxi skirt - and there's not a heel in sight.

Snapped outside a pub nestled in the British Cotswold countryside, Rachel wore a green and white striped poplin skirt from British brand Boden, a store famously loved by the royal family including the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte. Princess Kate loves the brand's scalloped jumper - read why here.

AT A GLANCE The OC actress Rachel Bilson posted a series of stylish snaps in the British countryside.

The 47-year-old wore a striped Boden maxi skirt, $185

Fans demanded to know her outfit details, calling the look "so pretty" and "sharp".

Rachel, 43, added no extra height by teaming the skirt with black and white Adidas Spezial sneakers - typically you'd expect the skirt to trail on the floor of someone of a smaller stature, but either Rachel is wearing it high up on the waist or she's had it altered, a great tip if you find that clothes a little too long for you.

© Instagram Rachel's Boden skirt is a popular buy on the British brand's website

The skirt is an absolute breath of fresh air in terms of style too. The green and white vertical stripes add the illusion of length and height, adding extra inches without having to wear a heeled pump or a wedge.

And trust fashion darling Rachel to wear hers in cool girl way, with a cropped graphic tee and crossbody bag.

I love that the skirt, a cotton poplin mix, looks just as casual as a pair of linen trousers or jeans, and the green hue makes a change from the typically seen blue and white stripes of summer. (Although if you're a purist, it does come in blue and white striped too).

The best part? It has pockets. Give us a skirt or dress with pockets and we're sold. The voluminous shape is sweet without being too twee too, and like Rachel, dress it down with flats and a cool tee.

The material is summer-ready, with its pure 100% cotton mix, breathable and sturdy without being restrictive. Rachel even showcased the skirt's structured fluidity with a second Instagram snap where she's joyfully jumping while twirling the maxi.

© Instagram Rachel joyfully twirled in the maxi skirt

Her 1.6M followers applauded Rachel's sense of style, commenting that the Hart of Dixie star is looking "as sharp as ever" and "so pretty".

The skirt plays into Rachel's trademark style, part boho-chic, part laidback California girl cool. Her effortless fashion choices are always pretty and polished, without being too glam or overly done; this outfit is the perfect example of this, cool without being cliche.