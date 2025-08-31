Susan Lucci, 78, looks like a real life Barbie doll in tiny hot pink dress ahead of wedding celebrations

Susan Lucci is ageing backwards! The All My Children alum seriously caused a stir over the weekend as she shared a new photo of herself ahead of a special wedding celebration.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning star posted a mirror selfie taken inside her metallic dressing room at home, wearing a floor-length pink patterned dress. The hot pink number was styled with heels and silver jewelry, causing some fans to liken her to Barbie! "You could be Barbie!" one fan praised, while another wrote: "Barbie perfection!" A third added:

"She's an icon, she's a legend." Susan wrote in the caption: "On my way to the wedding!!!#loveyou,jessicaandpatrick." Susan - who lives in Long Island - has been having a wonderful summer with her friends and family.The star has been sharing photos on social media, including a recent picture of herself at a summer party with her friend, Dennis Basso.

Susan Lucci stuns in a pink frock

Susan looked stylish in another head-turning gown, this time in a satin grey print. She wrote in the caption: "What a perfect summer evening for party!!! And what a fabulous party it was at my friend Dennis Basso’s stunning home out East on LI!!!"She also celebrated a friend's birthday in Southampton, and posted a picture of herself with her girl friends enjoying a celebratory lunch together."Birthday celebration girls’ day out—shopped and ate our way through Southampton—ending up for dinner at fabulous Stone Creek!!!" she wrote.

© WireImage Susan Lucci attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA

Susan previously opened up about the beauty secret she swears by while talking to HELLO! at the 2024 City of Hope gala in New York City.She divulged: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

© Getty Images Susan with her daughter, Liza Huber, and two of her grandsons Brendan and Royce

Susan also opened up about her family, and how spending time with them is one of her favorite activities.Family is everything to the actress, who was married to Helmut Huber from 1969 until his death in 2022 aged 84. The couple have two children, Liza, an actress just like her mom, and Andreas. She told HELLO!: "Ultimately, I have learned that resilience isn’t about bouncing back; it’s about bouncing forward with newfound wisdom and resilience.

© Instagram Susan Lucci looked incredible in a floral mini dress during her trip to LA

My biggest rocks have undeniably been the unwavering support of my friends and family. Their unconditional love has been an anchor that has kept me grounded and a constant reminder that I am never alone."She is also a grandmother-of-four to Royce, Brendan, Hayden, and Mason.

"I love the hugs and kisses!" she told Closer Weekly in 2016. "And Hayden running to me in her tutu shouting, 'Grammy! Grammy!' This warmth from the children is the best."