All My Children star, Susan Lucci, 79, looks incredibly youthful in latest outing

Actress Susan Lucci proved once again that age is just a number as she stepped out in New York City this week looking effortlessly radiant at 79.

The All My Children icon was spotted outside ABC Studios on February 3, wrapped in a plush, pastel pink teddy coat that instantly brightened the grey Manhattan sidewalk. The knee-length statement piece, worn over a sleek black ensemble, added softness and glamour in equal measure.

© GC Images Susan Lucci at ABC Studio on February 03, 2026

She paired the look with classic pointed nude heels and delicate gold jewellery, while her glossy, honey-toned hair fell in voluminous layers around her shoulders.

Her makeup was fresh and luminous, highlighting her famously flawless complexion. With a bright smile and signature poise, Susan looked closer to her Emmy-winning heyday than someone approaching her eighth decade.

© GC Images Susan is promoting her new memoir, La Lucci

For 41 years, Susan portrayed the indomitable Erica Kane on All My Children, becoming one of daytime television's most recognisable faces. Between 1978 and 2002, she received 21 Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress, finally winning in 1999 after 18 losses – a television moment still considered one of soap opera's most satisfying victories.

But beyond the glamour and accolades, Susan has endured profound personal loss. In 2022, her husband of 52 years, Helmut Huber, died at 84, one month after suffering a stroke. The Austrian-born chef and hotelier had been, as she has described, her "rock" through decades of fame – and her devoted date to nearly every Emmy ceremony.

© Getty Images Susan spoke about the signs her late husband has left her

Reflecting on his death, Susan has admitted she was "completely lost." "The minute I fell in love like I did with my husband, I knew how vulnerable I was," she shared. "When he died, I was completely lost."

In her new memoir La Lucci, released this week, she told People about navigating grief and the unexpected comfort she believes she has received in the years since. She says she began noticing small but meaningful "signs" – including finding unexplained pairs of dimes in unusual places, something she immediately associated with Helmut, whose birthday was October 10. At a dinner party months after his passing, she also found a single large purple feather placed at her chair, while no one else had one.

Susan Lucci, with her late husband, Helmut Huber, and children Liza and Andreas

Whether coincidence or comfort, the experiences have helped her feel connected to the love of her life. Today, Susan lives on Long Island near her two children, Andreas and Liza, and continues to embrace new chapters with grace.