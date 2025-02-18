Susan Lucci is glowing in sun-kissed photo as she bares legs in stylish mini dress ahead of exciting new chapter

Susan Lucci was practically glowing during a recent visit to LA, swapping the cold climate in New York City for some winter sun.

The All My Children alum certainly suits the lifestyle in the West Coast, and was inundated with compliments from fans after sharing a stunning photo of herself from the trip.

Susan, 78, looked radiant as she posed in front of a large flower display inside her hotel, co-ordinating with her surroundings in a stylish floral print mini dress.

The off-the-shoulder design was adorned with pink, blue and yellow color ways and highlighted her sun-kissed glow, as well as her toned legs.

Comments alongside the photo included: "One of the best pictures of you I have ever seen!" and "You're so gorgeous!" Another fan wrote: "Susan, you’re stunning as always!!"

© Instagram Susan Lucci looked incredible in a floral mini dress during her trip to LA

What's more, Susan explained in the caption that she had fitted in her flying visit to LA ahead of starting rehearsals for Broadway show, "My First Ex-Husband".

She wrote: "Do I really need to go? Quick but great time at one of my Happy Places! On my way home to land in between the snow storms—AND start rehearsals for hilarious off Broadway play 'My First Ex-Husband'!!!"

© Instagram Susan will soon be starring in Broadway show "My First Ex-Husband"

Susan is part of the additional cast for Joy Behar's comedic play, and will star in it from February 26 to March 23.

She will be joined by Judy Gold, Cathy Moriatry and Tonya Pinkins. The play features a rotating line-up of performers, and premiered on January 29.

© Patrick McMullan Susan has had an exciting start to the year

It is showing at the MMAC Theater in the Upper West Side. The official synopsis reads: "If half of all marriages end in divorce, then in My First Ex-Husband, women live to laugh about it….In the world of the play, you'll meet women married to the mob, to their jobs, to their faith, to money and ultimately to the wrong man. Their stories are your stories…only funnier."

Susan is a huge fan of Broadway and recently went to watch the very last showing of Our Town.

Susan recently attended the All My Children reunion talk

She documented the experience on social media, having taken a trip into the city with her friends for the occasion.

Sharing a picture of her sitting in her theater seat while holding up the show's brochure, she wrote: "What a great weekend with great friends—at a great production of OUR TOWN on Broadway!!! Timely and timeless—entire audience on our feet/standing ovation with tears streaming down our faces, our hearts so touched."

© Instagram Susan with her family

The actress has started the new year with an action-packed schedule, after enjoying some well-deserved downtime over the holidays with her loved ones. This included celebrating her 78th birthday on December 23 with her children and grandchildren.

Along with rehearsals and a trip to LA, she recently took part in a live chat with Andy Cohen titled All My Children at 55, where she talked about the popular long-running soap, alongside special guests including Kelly Ripa and Eva LaRue.