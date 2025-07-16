Susan Lucci proves she's ageless in flawless photo as she pays tribute to special someone

Susan Lucci has an incredible complexion and her youthful appearance is the envy of many.

The All My Children alum took a trip down memory lane this week to share a heartfelt tribute to a special person in her life, alongside a gorgeous throwback photo.

It's safe to say Susan hasn't aged a day since the picture was taken, which featured the actress and her Devious Maids co-star Rebecca Wisocky.

© Instagram Susan Lucci looked fabulous in a photo tribute dedicated to her former co-star Rebecca Wisocky

Wanting to shine a light on Rebecca, Susan wrote alongside the image: "Happy flashback — my Devious Maids co-star Rebecca Wisocky! So talented, so funny, and so great on CBS hit Ghosts!"

In the photo, Susan looked stylish in a purple slip dress and was beaming as she posed alongside her friend. Her makeup was stunning with a smokey eye and bold pink lipstick, while her hair was styled in loose waves. Rebecca, meanwhile, looked chic in a black blazer and a smokey eye makeup look.

Susan Lucci just doesn't age!

Susan played Genevieve Delatour on the show, which ran between 2013-2016, and Rebecca starred as Evelyn Powell. Other big names included Eva Longoria and the late Naya Rivera.

The star previously opened up to HELLO! about her beauty secret while at the City of Hope Awards in New York City, where she received the Spirit of Life award for her charitable work in 2024.

© Patrick McMullan Susan has had an exciting few months

She admitted that her beauty regime was surprisingly simple, and what's better, it costs almost nothing!

She divulged: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

Susan has had a busy year, and throughout February and March, she starred in Joy Behar's comedic play, "My First Ex-Husband".

© Instagram Susan was in LA at the start of the year

The play featured a rotating line-up of performers, and premiered on January 29 at the MMAC Theater in the Upper West Side.

The official synopsis read: "If half of all marriages end in divorce, then in My First Ex-Husband, women live to laugh about it….In the world of the play, you'll meet women married to the mob, to their jobs, to their faith, to money and ultimately to the wrong man. Their stories are your stories…only funnier."

Along with various other projects, Susan has been enjoying the summer traveling and spending it with her loved ones. Family is everything to the actress, who was married to Helmut Huber from 1969 until his death in 2022 aged 84.

The couple have two children, Liza, 50, an actress just like her mom, and Andreas, 36. Susan is a grandmother of four as well to Royce, Brendan, Hayden, and Mason "I love the hugs and kisses!" she told Closer Weekly in 2016. "And Hayden running to me in her tutu shouting, 'Grammy! Grammy!' This warmth from the children is the best."