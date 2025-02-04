Ivanka Trump flaunts toned physique in mini shorts and sports bra post workout

Ivanka Trump is fully committed to her fitness goals for the new year, and the results are already showing. Unlike most of us who end up with a flush face after a workout, the 43-year-old looked sensational as she snapped a mirror selfie following an intense weight training session.

The mother-of-three donned a pair of mini lycra blue shorts and a white sports bra that showed off her killer abs as she posed for the photo. The sporty look was completed with white trainers adorned with black laces, and a pair of black fingerless weight-lifting gloves.

Recommended video You may also like Ivanka Trump shows off her sporting ability in swimsuit-clad video Ivanka Trump shows off her sporting ability in swimsuit-clad video to celebrate World Ocean Day

Ivanka scraped back her luscious blond locks bacl into an effortless ponytail while her complexion was left natural and radiant with minimal makeup. President Trump's daughter stood for the snap in her jaw-dropping luxurious home gym located in Miami, Florida.

© Instagram Ivanka showed off her killer physique

The all-glass studio boasted several hand-held weights, benches, and yoga mats atop a stunning grey slate floor. The gym overlooked a tropical garden with sunlight streaming in and filling the room with warmth.

Ivanka captioned the post: "Sticking to New Year’s resolutions isn’t easy—only 23% of people make it past the first week. [I’ve fallen into that category many, many times!] But every day is a new opportunity to show up and stay committed.

"Feeling stronger and more motivated as February begins —let’s keep going!

"Strong body / Strong mind!."

In January, the First Daughter featured as a guest on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, where she opened up about her wellness and fitness routine. Ivanka revealed that her sculpted physique is courtesy of weight lifting, a high protein diet, and jiu-jitsu – a Brazilian martial art introduced to her by her daughter, Arabella.

She said: "Something that I think has been a massive change for me since I moved to Miami, I started prioritizing exercise.

"'Initially, that took the form of yoga and Pilates, these things that I had done at various points of my life, but now I had the ability, because I was on my own schedule, to make them more consistent and a more regular part of my life.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's $24m home in Florida

"Gradually, I started doing more resistance and weight training, and that's when I saw a massive difference.

"My whole body changed. But that's when I really noticed a massive change for me, and my body composition fundamentally changed. I got stronger, I got leaner, and I could kind of get away with it because I'm really tall, so I can look lean even if I wasn't strong."

Ivanka's routine combines a variety of exercises from "pushes" to "pulls" and "deadlifts". "But I can't mention that without saying the protein element, because it's that pairing of protein and resistance training and weight lifting... for a while I was doing weight lifting and I still was not consuming nearly enough protein, and I was not seeing the change," she continued.

© Instagram Arabella introduced her family to jiu-jitsu

"It's when I married those two things that I started noticing a difference."

However, Ivanka ensures wellness is just as high of a priority when it comes to her fitness regime. She shared: "As part of my daily routine, it's pretty simple, I like to find and cultivate calm, because at basically every phase of my life, I now identify this as the status quo, there's always a hurricane that I find myself in.

"It's always so busy and active, whether that's my role as a parent, professionally or otherwise, so things that help me with that, I think prayer is really helpful."

© Instagram The family attended President Trump's inauguration ceremony

Ivanka's 13-year-old daughter has also inspired the whole family to practice jiu-jitsu, with the First Daughter boasting a blue belt in the sport. “It’s almost like a moving meditation because the movements are so micro,” she said.

“It’s like three-dimensional chess."