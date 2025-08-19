Tate McRae sends fans into a frenzy with sultry lacy snaps

Popstar Tate McRae shared a sizzling selfie to her millions of fans on Monday in celebration of the latest run of shows in her Miss Possessive Tour.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself reclining on a lounge in a white lace bra, her makeup perfected with winged eyeliner and pink lipstick.

Sizzling snap

© Instagram Tate shared the selfie to her 7 million Instagram followers

Tate looked incredible in the selfie, which she posted alongside a series of videos and photos from her time on tour.

"Chicago and detroit 2 unbelievable shows," she wrote in the caption, with the post already hitting over 360,000 likes. "u were so loud and perfect and cute and adorable."

© Instagram The star is currently on her Miss Possessive Tour

Her fans went wild for the sultry look in the comment section, with the Victoria's Secret Instagram account writing, "Your white lace bra got our attention," possibly hinting at a collaboration between the Canadian singer and the lingerie brand.

"Theeeee best best best," added a fan, while another wrote "You killed it! Gorgeous" and a third commented, "Makes me want to convert to canadianism."

On the road

© Getty The singer meditates and journals while on tour

Tate, who first rose to fame at 13 years old when she placed third on So You Think You Can Dance?, opened up about staying grounded on tour when her career was soaring.

"It's talking to your family a lot, talking to your friends a lot, journaling, meditating," she told Vogue Scandinavia. "If I have my alone time and I can center myself and feel energetically clear, then I feel like I'm usually good."

In order to be at peak fitness for her dance-heavy performances, the Calgary native has a rigorous routine.

© Getty Images Cardio helps build stamina for her energetic performances

"Each morning, I wake up, make breakfast, and then work out around 9 a.m.," she told Women's Health in 2024. "I try to finish my workout by 10:30 a.m., then aim to take a few quiet moments in the sauna or ice bath."

"Then, I bounce back and forth between learning choreography and practicing singing," Tate added. "The most rewarding part is when all the pieces ultimately come together."

She shared her preference for doing weights and cardio in the gym, in order to keep up her stamina on the stage.

Breakup boss

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair The Kid LAROI confirmed their split in July

Tate's sizzling selfie comes just weeks after her ex-boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, confirmed their split after more than a year together.

The Australian rapper took to X in response to a post that claimed his team was producing negative tweets about the "Greedy" singer.

"I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed," he tweeted, adding a screenshot of a conversation with his team explaining that the former couple "are on good terms".

© WireImage for Vanity Fair They first sparked dating rumors in January 2024

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January 2024, before they began to appear in public together on sweet date nights and awards show red carpets.

The Kid LAROI even sang with Tate on her new album, So Close to What, with the performer sharing that it was a new experience for each of them.

© Gotham The duo collaborated on her latest album

"It felt really fresh. We've never sang in front of each other until August," she told Zane Lowe for Apple Music. "It was funny. It was wholesome. It was cute, but it was definitely nerve-wracking for both of us, who are usually so in our element and so controlling in the rooms."

"We both were like, 'Okay, who’s going to lead the room?'" she continued, adding that they tried "to not talk about work as much as possible".