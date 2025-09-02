Michelle Keegan looks more toned than ever in 'flattering' cowgirl bikini

Michelle Keegan is one of the best-dressed actresses in Britain in every style: she nailed maternity fashion, pulled off gorgeous crochet dresses and has yet again stepped out in the most incredible bikini. The Fool Me Once actress took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a series of snaps from her summer holidays with her husband, former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, and daughter, the adorable Palma Elizabeth Wright. In one of the photos, the 38-year-old showed off her toned bikini body in an absolutely brilliant outfit, cowboy chic at its very best.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan stunned in a mirror selfie she posted on Instagram

In a stunning mirror selfie, Michelle showed her outfit of choice for the sun-soaked getaway: a brown and white bikini with a zebra-like pattern, the Rio top and Aira high-waisted bottoms from the actress's very own Orfila Bee line. The brand's website describes them as offering a "subtle shimmer that catches the sun beautifully", while also noting features such as removable pads and adjustable shoulder straps for "extra lift and support for a secure, flattering fit". She paired them with a classic dark brown cowboy hat and a pair of sunglasses. As always, from the Ten Pound Poms actress, the whole look was bang on trend!

Understandably, Michelle's fans were quick to shower her with praise in the comment section. One wrote: "Beautiful photos. I'm in need of your bikini [bikini emoji] love it!!" Another was so inspired that they asked directly: "Where did you get that gorgeous bikini from?" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Just literally going onto your site to buy that bikini too!"

Michelle's summer wardrobe

All throughout summer 2025, the Brassic star has been taking to Instagram to share snapshots of her consistently gorgeous outfits, from the most sleek summer dresses to the most unique tops – and a lot of the time, she's wearing clothes from her own brand! Scroll down to take a look at some of our favourite summer outfits from Michelle's extensive wardrobe…

© @michkeegan on Instagram Michelle Keegan shared pictures from a shoot in Bulgaria to Instagram The colour of the summer Michelle looked absolutely resplendent in a butter yellow waistcoat and trousers earlier in the summer, when she shared some snapshots from her time filming a mystery project in Bulgaria.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan frequently posts photos in her own designed clothes on Instagram Another brown bikini The mother-of-one was a vision in a different brown bikini from her brand, Orfila Bee, which featured a unique horseshoe-like hooking mechanism, which she paired with a white linen shirt and trousers.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan has shared many holiday snaps this summer A sunny summer look On a Cotswolds getaway during the heatwave, Michelle posed in a relaxed, but chic, cream outfit covered with small sun patterns, which she paired with matching trousers, open-toed sandals and a classic pair of sunglasses.