Michelle Keegan's baby Palma wears custom-made princess dress at family wedding

Michelle Keegan's lookalike cousin Katie shared some glorious pictures of a wedding that she and her family members attended earlier this month, and we can't get over how stylish all attendees looked, including Michelle and Mark Wright's adorable five-month-old daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright. The family attended a wedding which looked to be in a summery, overseas destination, and the couple's tot stole the show in her ultra frilly dress which featured a large white bow at the back.

Clutching her auntie Katie, who wowed in a fabulously elegant, jewel-green slip dress, Palma's princess-like dress was so sweet, and it came from an independent brand called Liluna. The dress was actually a custom-made design, known as the 'Darcie' dress, and is described as a "knee-length flowy dress with ruffles to shoulders and hem, finished with a large bow to the back." Dreamy!

The sustainable brand is known for 'bespoke handmade slow fashion for children' and shoppers are big fans of their 'timeless and unique designs for any occasion that can be passed down'.

© @katiefearnehoughx Palma looked so pretty in her chic dress in the arms of her auntie, Katie

It appears that Palma's dress was designed with her specifically in mind. What a glorious keepsake! The designer commented on the picture, penning: "What gorgeous pictures, you all look incredible! Thank you for the tag."

Katie and Michelle with the blushing bride

Michelle was also seen in the joyful carousel of snaps, wearing a psychedelic, full-length dress that she first wore back in 2023. Her rainbow-inspired frock was from high-end brand Siedres and cost around £300 at the time of purchase. Mark also looked the epitome of cool at the nuptials, rocking a coffee-toned linen shirt and sleek white shorts. What a fashionable family!

© Instagram Michelle rewore this stunning dress to the nupitals

Palma's knitwear moment

This wasn't Palma's first custom fashion moment. A few weeks after her birth, she actually wore a handmade knitted jumper bearing her name on the back, which sparked a mass sellout situation.

© Instagram Michelle in her 'Name Knits' custom cardigan

In a picture that was shared on Mother's Day 2025, the Our Girl actress showed her previous daughter wearing the knitted design, which was from another small business known as Name Knits.

© Instagram Michelle's mum Jackie with her granddaughter, Palma

"It was a gift, the first time I’ve ever sent one to a celebrity," founder Brogan told HELLO!. "I sent the cardigan to Mark’s radio station, Heart FM, the day it was announced she had arrived. I half kept an eye on their Instagram stories on the off chance it appeared in the background at some point, but didn’t ever expect to see it in a post on Mother’s Day," she mused.