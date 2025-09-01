Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma's first shoes are the sweetest thing you'll see today

Michelle Keegan shared an adorable update of her daughter Palma at the weekend, and it made us all say "aww!". The almost six-month-old tot was seen rocking a pair of shoes! They are actually booties, although they did have a structured shape and the sweetest sherpa lining. The bunny-shaped shoes could be seen on the baby's feet as she appeared to be enjoying herself in a colourful bouncer. So adorable. Michelle shared the update with her 7.5 million followers on Sunday afternoon in the midst of filming for her new drama, The Blame.

We've seen Palma wear so many pretty looks since she was born, and we have no doubt that Michelle's fans will be rushing to emulate the bubba's latest ensemble. It's hardly surprising that the baby has the best wardrobe - after all, both her parents are famously very well dressed, aren't they? Talk about a chip off the block.

Palma wore the cutest pair of baby shoes

Palma the bookworm

Also at the weekend, Palma's daddy, Heart Radio DJ Mark Wright, shared another snap of his daughter, and it really made us giggle.

The former TOWIE star shared a snap of Palma lying down cross-legged, with a counting book in her hands. Joking about his daughter's new hobby, he penned: "One second dad, just finishing this chapter!!" He added, tagging the institution in his post: "@oxford_uni what's the youngest you take them? [crying laughing emoji]".

Palma's wedding outfit

Last week, Palma was pictured at an overseas wedding, rocking a princess-like dress, which came from an independent brand, Liluna.

© @katiefearnehoughx Palma looked so pretty in her chic dress in the arms of her auntie, Katie

Holding onto her auntie Katie Fearnhough in the photo that the cousin of Michelle uploaded, she looked so cute in her ultra frilly dress, stealing the spotlight as always. The design was actually custom-made, known as the 'Darcie' dress, and is described as a "knee-length flowy dress with ruffles to shoulders and hem, finished with a large bow to the back".

Katie and Michelle were guests at an overseas wedding

The designer even took to the comment section of the picture, penning a quick message to the family: "What gorgeous pictures, you all look incredible! Thank you for the tag."