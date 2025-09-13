Mariska Hargitay's daring thigh-high slit dress at NYFW is worlds away from Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay certainly distanced herself from her beloved Law & Order: SVU character, Olivia Benson, when she rocked up to NYFW in a striking red dress that featured a daring thigh-high split. The actress, 61, turned heads at The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Thursday in her all-red ensemble by Taller Marmo. The bold gown featured an asymmetric neckline worn off one shoulder, billowing long sleeves, a floor-sweeping length, and a cinched-in waist. Mariska added a pair of killer heels that elongated her exposed, toned leg and a silver metallic purse.

Mariska shared several photos of her look on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for being included in the event, which raises funds in support of ending gender-based violence. "Last night at the @keringfoundation #CaringForWomen dinner, my heart overflowed with hope. The energy in the room was electric—fellow advocates coming together with one mission: to end gender-based violence," she wrote.

"In a time when devastating funding cuts are dismantling the very organizations that provide lifesaving support to survivors, we must continue to come together to support them in any way we can. The frontline advocates and organizations holding space for healing are facing unprecedented challenges. I have endless admiration for @sffny, @freefromdotorg, @vip.in.nyc, and @equalitynoworg— incredible, extraordinary organizations close to my heart's work with @thejhf."

She added: "Each of these orgs transform survivors' lives with courage, vision, and justice. Deep gratitude to @salmahayek and François-Henri Pinault for creating spaces where individual passion becomes collective action. Grateful to be doing this work with you. Thank you to @pomellato for including me in the beautiful evening."

© GC Images Mariska's dress featured a daring thigh-high slit

© WireImage Mariska Hargitay stood out in her fiery-red dress

Mariska wasn't the only recognizable face at the Kering Foundation benefit, which reportedly raised a record $4.5 million, according to Vogue. A host of Hollywood stars and fashion elite were also in attendance to support the worthy cause, which "has been combatting gender-based violence experienced by 1 in 3 women" since 2008, the charitable organization's website reads. "Our mission is to contribute to ending this violence, which can be passed on from generation to generation, by resourcing partner organizations, engaging Kering and its ecosystem, and influencing others." See some of the other best-dressed celebrities in attendance below.

1/ 5 © Variety via Getty Images Dakota Johnson looked incredible in Gucci Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson left little to the imagination in her naked Gucci dress. The floor-sweeping sheer black gown featured long sleeves, a high-neck, an intricate floral design, and subtle sequins. She completed the look with subtle touches of jewelry, including some stunning emerald earrings.





2/ 5 © Getty Images Jessica Chastain looked whimsical in Gucci Jessica Chastain Jessica Chastain attended the bash sporting a dazzling Gucci gown, intricately crafted from blossom pink lace and featuring a corseted design, sheer glitter-flecked panels, a floor-kissing silhouette, and all-over, vintage-inspired floral detailing.



3/ 5 © Instagram Demi Moore looked striking in Gucci Demi Moore Co-host of the event, Demi Moore, also chose Gucci (Kering's most lucrative brand). Her floor-length black dress boasted a high neck, long sleeves, all-over sequins, and the most risqué thigh-high slit that gave Mariska a run for her money.



4/ 5 © GC Images Salma Hayek rocked Balenciaga's take on a tuxedo dress Salma Hayek Salma Hayek, whose husband, François-Henri Pinault, is the chairman and CEO of Kering, also co-hosted the event and chose a strapless tuxedo-inspired dress by Balenciaga that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, double-breasted buttons on the waistline, and a cinched-in waist.

