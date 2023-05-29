Mariska Hargitay wows in leather skirt for 'hot' new photo

What a stunning outfit! Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has taken fans' breath away by posing in a fabulous outfit on her Instagram page.

The actress, 59, who is the daughter of fifties bombshell star Jayne Mansfield, shared the new picture on Sunday - and wow, what a look.

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay struts into CFDA Awards in figure-hugging dress

Mariska looked incredible dressed in a black T-shirt and a black leather skirt featuring a silver stud pattern.

The glamorous star smiled with her hands on her hips, accessorizing with some super cool black shades and gold drop earrings.

Not surprisingly, her followers loved the photo, with one telling Mariska: "Looking fabulous, as usual!" Another wrote: "No hashtags needed when you’re a QUEEN." A third fan posted: "There’s no leather outfit you don’t pull off!"

There were more compliments for the actress, with one fan writing: "I swear you have the superpower to stop time. I absolutely adore your style! #HargiSLAY." Another commented: "Absolutely stunning! You absolutely slayed in this outfit."

Mariska's beauty look was equally on point, her flowing wavy locks voluminous in a stunning down style, swept over her shoulders.

© Getty Images Mariska with Peter Hermann

Recently, Mariska put on an amorous display with her husband, Peter Hermann, during a rare date night in New York City.

The star has been married to the Blue Bloods actor for 19 years and they looked smitten with each other as they posed for photos at the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter have been married for 19 years

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

The couple tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004 after just over two years of dating.

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.' "

Mariska Hargitay attends the Colleagues Spring Luncheon 2023

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

Mariska told Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give," adding that it was "always part of the plan" to adopt.

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann