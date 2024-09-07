Rihanna drips in diamonds in unbelievable plunge dress

Rihanna had fans swooning over her incredible crystal gown as she attended the Alaia show at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The Umbrella singer commanded the spotlight in the custom Alaia dress adorned with sparkling embellishments, pairing the floor-length number with a fitted corset.

© Gotham The singer attended the Alaia New York Fashion Week show wearing a custom dress from the label

Styled to perfection as always, the 36-year-old completed the look with white cross-strap heels that featured delicate bead detailing, along with a sparkling silver bangle and pearl drop earrings.

Rihanna wore her raven hair in voluminous curls that framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she opted for a pair of fluttering false lashes with a touch of shimmer on her eyelids, a contoured base, and a brown glossy lip to finish.

© Gotham Rihanna looked phenomenal in the sparkling gown

The Fenty founder oozed Hollywood glamour as she was pictured stepping out of a car while holding her dress together, and the mesmerizing look was her second of the day. Hours earlier, the We Found Love hitmaker stepped out for The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Rockefeller Plaza, wearing a semi-sheer dress in a dusty pink shade.

© Mike Coppola Rihanna posed with Fenty Beauty's Creative Director, Jahleel Weaver, as she attended The Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Media Awards

The figure-skimming number featured a cowl neck and a thigh-high split, and Rihanna rounded off the feminine ensemble with a tiered coat in a matching hue and a pair of strappy stiletto heels.

The beauty mogel returned to her dark locks for the occasion, after sporting her honey locks in recent months. Just weeks ago, Rihanna showed off her blonde hair in a new Instagram post that displayed her fresh face-faced complexion.

Applying her Fenty Skin HydraVizor, a two-in-one moisturizer, and sunscreen, the star showcased her glowing skin as she opted for a minimal makeup look, with a hint of gloss on her lips and a shimmering taupe eyeshadow.

The mother-of-two wore a selection of gold jewelry including shimmering stacking rings, while her pale pink manicure added a feminine touch.