Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna drips in diamonds in unbelievable plunge dress
Subscribe
Rihanna drips in diamonds in unbelievable plunge dress

Rihanna drips in diamonds in unbelievable plunge dress

The Fenty founder dressed head-to-toe in crystals at New York Fashion Week

rihanna at annual fashion media award© Mike Coppola
Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
15 minutes ago
Share this:

Rihanna had fans swooning over her incredible crystal gown as she attended the Alaia show at New York Fashion Week on Friday. 

The Umbrella singer commanded the spotlight in the custom Alaia dress adorned with sparkling embellishments, pairing the floor-length number with a fitted corset. 

rihanna systal gown new york fashion week © Gotham
The singer attended the Alaia New York Fashion Week show wearing a custom dress from the label

Styled to perfection as always, the 36-year-old completed the look with white cross-strap heels that featured delicate bead detailing, along with a sparkling silver bangle and pearl drop earrings. 

Rihanna wore her raven hair in voluminous curls that framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she opted for a pair of fluttering false lashes with a touch of shimmer on her eyelids, a contoured base, and a brown glossy lip to finish. 

rihanna diamond dress new york fashion week © Gotham
Rihanna looked phenomenal in the sparkling gown

The Fenty founder oozed Hollywood glamour as she was pictured stepping out of a car while holding her dress together, and the mesmerizing look was her second of the day. Hours earlier, the We Found Love hitmaker stepped out for The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Rockefeller Plaza, wearing a semi-sheer dress in a dusty pink shade. 

rihanna and jahleel weaver fashion media awards © Mike Coppola
Rihanna posed with Fenty Beauty's Creative Director, Jahleel Weaver, as she attended The Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Media Awards

The figure-skimming number featured a cowl neck and a thigh-high split, and Rihanna rounded off the feminine ensemble with a tiered coat in a matching hue and a pair of strappy stiletto heels

The beauty mogel returned to her dark locks for the occasion, after sporting her honey locks in recent months. Just weeks ago, Rihanna showed off her blonde hair in a new Instagram post that displayed her fresh face-faced complexion

View post on Instagram
 

Applying her Fenty Skin HydraVizor, a two-in-one moisturizer, and sunscreen, the star showcased her glowing skin as she opted for a minimal makeup look, with a hint of gloss on her lips and a shimmering taupe eyeshadow. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

The mother-of-two wore a selection of gold jewelry including shimmering stacking rings, while her pale pink manicure added a feminine touch.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More