Salma Hayek's husband – who is successful CEO François-Henri Pinault?

Salma Hayek is a Hollywood megastar known for her incredible beauty and for her acting in box office hits such as Desperado.

But while the A-lister shares regular glimpses into her glamorous life on social media, one aspect of her personal life which she keeps far more private is that relating to her relationship with her husband.

The Frida star has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009 and the couple share one daughter together, 15-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault, who attended the Oscars with her mom in 2023. Learn more about Salma and her husband's extended family in the video below.

Who is Salma Hayek's husband?

François-Henri Pinault is a French businessman and the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering.

François-Henri and Salma at the BRIT Awards 2023

The very private couple met in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by his father François Pinault. Speaking about her and François-Henri's first interaction in a 2019 interview, Salma gushed: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."

However, she then explained that it was one which she wanted to stay just between the couple. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.

The pair got engaged in 2007, however Salma has later admitted that she suffered from a fear of tying the knot.

Salma with the couple's daughter Valentina at the Oscars 2023

In February 2023, Salma told Glamour magazine about this fear and explained how on Valentine's Day 2009, the House of Gucci actress' family had surprised her with her and François-Henri's wedding ceremony. "It was like an intervention," Salma said. "My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me [because] I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

Thankfully, following the sudden ceremony, Salma found she was very happy with her newly deepened relationship with François-Henri. The couple chose to renew their vows a couple of months later in Venice at a far more organised ceremony – and one which ended up being one of the most expensive celebrity weddings in history, with Salma's dress alone costing around $488,000. They then renewed their vows again in Bora Bora in 2018.

What does Salma Hayek's husband own?

Salma Hayek's husband François-Henri is the proud chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering. This multinational corporation owns an impressive array of exclusive brands including Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.

Salma and François share a kiss on the BRITs red carpet

Kering was originally founded as a timber trading company by François-Henri Pinault's father, François Pinault. François-Henri took over the company from his father in 2005 when it was primarily focused on retail and entitled Pinault-Printemps-Redoute. The company changed its name to Kering in 2013 as François-Henri successfully steered it further into the luxury world.

In order to diversify Kering's work and influence beyond just managing its brands, the company launched the Women in Motion campaign at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 and has been awarding a prize from women making a difference in the screen industry at the festival each year since.

Salma and François-Henri attend Cannes' Women in Motion dinner in 2018

The brand has also been working to improve sustainability within the fashion industry, and appointed actress and activist Emma Watson as one of the independent members of its board of directors in 2020.

Kering is also a strategic partner of Chime for Change, an international campaign focused on women's education, health and justice which Salma launched alongside Gucci's former CEO Frida Giannini, and Beyoncé.

What is Salma Hayek's husband's net worth?

As the owner of the hugely successful corporation Kering, François-Henri is worth a staggering $7billion. With this sum, the 60-year-old is currently one of the richest people in the world.

However, François-Henri's net worth doesn't come close to that of his father, 86, who was ranked the sixth richest person in Europe in Forbes' 2022 list, at $40billion.

Salma and François-Henri with his father François

Alongside his work running Kering, François-Henri is also the president of the holding company Groupe Artemis, which was also set up by his father. Groupe Artemis has investments in Puma, Giambattista Valli, and the auction house Christie's, to name just a few.

Artemis also invests in Kering itself, and all of these financial choices have helped raise François-Henri's net worth to the substantial amount it sits at today.

How many husbands has Salma Hayek had?

Salma has only ever been married once to her current husband, François-Henri.

While fans of Salma's breakout role in Desperado sometimes attribute her and her co-star Antonio Banderas' excellent chemistry as evidence that the two once were or are still an item, there is no truth in this idea. The pair have never dated, but they are close friends.

Salma and Antonio presenting an award at the Oscars in 2023

Salma has been married to François-Henri since 2009, meanwhile Antonio has been married twice in the past, first to Ana Leza from the mid-80s to 1996, and then to his Two Much costar Melanie Griffiths from 1996 to 2015. He is now dating Dutch banker Nicole Kimpel.

