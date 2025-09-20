Melania Trump just stole Duchess Sophie's look and no one noticed

First Lady Melania Trump has made headlines with her fashion during her state visit to the United Kingdom with her husband, US President Donald Trump. On the day of her arrival, her most dramatic hat to date caught the attention of the nation, and later on, her dress for the state banquet raised questions as to whether or not she broke royal protocol. However, the clothes she wore for her outing with Princess Kate on the very next day have flown under the radar, which is especially surprising since they look like they're straight out of the Duchess of Edinburgh's wardrobe.

© Getty Images Melania wore a Ralph lauren suede jacket

After making a very quick outfit change when she left Queen Camilla, Melania appeared in an autumnal suede ensemble, including a chestnut-hued safari jacket from Ralph Lauren and stone-coloured pants from Loro Piana. To round off the look, she brought out the coordinating chestnut flats that feature the brand's signature gold buckle, ensuring she still looks glamorous even when she needs a practical outfit.

However, we couldn't help but notice just how closely Melania's choice of jacket resembles the one that Duchess Sophie wore for her and Prince Edward's silver wedding anniversary portrait, taken in the gardens of their Windsor home, Bagshot Park.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate matches with Melania Trump on state visit

Melania Trump's state visit fashion

Throughout the state visit, Melania Trump has brought out a rather interesting wardrobe. As the American pair arrived, the First Lady stepped out in a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark grey suit with a high neckline and cinched waist, which she paired with matching dark grey suede pumps. She rounded off the look with the headline-hitting violet wool hat.

© Getty Images Melania's hat made headlines

For the state banquet that evening, she donned a sunflower-coloured crepe column dress from Carolina Herrera, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, and was cinched at the waist by a bright lilac belt. She paired the belt with matching pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

On her private outing with Queen Camilla, she went for something a little different with a caramel leather single-breasted suit from Louis Vuitton, paired with another pair of Manolo Blahniks, though these were in snakeskin.

© Getty Images Melania stuck to her monochromatic style

Melania Trump's style often gathers a lot of attention, though it's usually for her endless array of dramatic hats – however, throughout the state visit, she brought out a series of intriguing outfits that put a spin on, though never veered too far from, her signature monochromatic style.