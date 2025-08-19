Paris Jackson wows in micro-mini shorts following split from fiancé

Paris Jackson’s breakup wardrobe is nothing to mess with – she’s serving some seriously stylish summer looks.

The 27-year-old stepped out in a chic ensemble while enjoying a casual stroll with her pal through Los Angeles on Sunday. Paris donned a figure-hugging, long-sleeved white top with a pair of micro-mini denim shorts. The simple outfit was accessorized with a pair of sandals, a boho-style shoulder bag, and an assortment of necklaces.

© BACKGRID Paris Jackson stepped out for a Sunday stroll with her dog and pal in Los Angeles.

Paris kept a low profile with a pair of oversized sunglasses while her luscious blonde locks were left down in soft waves. Meanwhile, the star's friend wore a vibrant pink dress layered with a checkered shirt. The pair walked Paris's puppy Malachi with a coffee in hand.

© BACKGRID Paris looked stylish in denim shorts

Break up

The singer's public appearance comes after she announced her separation from her fiancé Justin Long last month.

Paris took to X to respond to a Daily Mail article that published pictures of her walking in the street as tears ran down her face, with the outlet writing that she was crying in light of her father's death day in June.

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Justin and Paris

Michael Jackson also shared son Prince, 28, with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and son Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, 23, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

The star clarified that "those are breakup tears", and called out the Daily Mail for "reaching" to find a story. The former couple announced their engagement back in December 2024 and first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she penned at the time. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."

"Thank you for letting me be yours," she added. "I love you."

© Getty Images for Janie's Fund The couple met in 2022

The split has come as a shock considering Paris shared back in June that preparations for the big day were well underway. In an interview with Access Hollywood, she explained that their romance meant so much to her because it was "something that we built together".

"The dress is being made. The venue has been picked. The date has been picked by an astrologer," she said. "Because I'm from LA – [I'm] all about the crystals and the astrologer."

Recent appearances

Despite the heartbreak, Paris has been keeping busy – and in the process, treating us to a sartorial marathon. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old celebrated the birthday of her friend, Cara Delevigne.

Paris oozed style in a white button-down shirt paired with a tan-colored miniskirt and a beige patterned tie draped around her neck. The look was completed with brown knee-high suede boots and a bronze clutch.

The star was joined by her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, as well as his wife, Brenda Song, for the evening.

Paris's most stylish looks

© Getty Images Bronze shimmer Paris rocked up to the Honey Don't! premiere in a brown gown that featured a strapless design and sculpted bodice. The garment was adorned with intricate sequins and boasted a daring thigh-high slit.



© Variety via Getty Images Ethereal look Paris wore a beige floor-length gown crafted from sheer fabric. The dress boasted a structured shoulder design with a sharp hem, while the bodice was embellished with intricate silver sparkles. The sheer draped sleeves added a touch of drama to the garment.



© Getty Images High fashion The star attended the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show in an off-the-shoulder maxi-dress that featured long, ruched sleeves. The monochrome gown was crafted from mesh and was adorned with a black line that ran down from the bodice to the floor.

© Getty Images Micro shorts Paris graced the Chloe Fall/Winter 2025 Show in balloon, micro-mini shorts. A gold chain belt and a green coin purse were styled with a cream crochet bralet. Paris layered a cherry-red cropped leather jacket that boasted sleek, sharp shoulders over the look.

