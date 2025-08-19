Paris Jackson wows in micro-mini shorts following split from fiancé

Paris Jackson’s breakup wardrobe is nothing to mess with – she’s serving some seriously stylish summer looks.
The 27-year-old stepped out in a chic ensemble while enjoying a casual stroll with her pal through Los Angeles on Sunday. Paris donned a figure-hugging, long-sleeved white top with a pair of micro-mini denim shorts. The simple outfit was accessorized with a pair of sandals, a boho-style shoulder bag, and an assortment of necklaces.
Paris kept a low profile with a pair of oversized sunglasses while her luscious blonde locks were left down in soft waves. Meanwhile, the star's friend wore a vibrant pink dress layered with a checkered shirt. The pair walked Paris's puppy Malachi with a coffee in hand.
Break up
The singer's public appearance comes after she announced her separation from her fiancé Justin Long last month.
Paris took to X to respond to a Daily Mail article that published pictures of her walking in the street as tears ran down her face, with the outlet writing that she was crying in light of her father's death day in June.
Michael Jackson also shared son Prince, 28, with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and son Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, 23, who he welcomed via surrogacy.
The star clarified that "those are breakup tears", and called out the Daily Mail for "reaching" to find a story. The former couple announced their engagement back in December 2024 and first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022.
"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she penned at the time. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."
"Thank you for letting me be yours," she added. "I love you."
The split has come as a shock considering Paris shared back in June that preparations for the big day were well underway. In an interview with Access Hollywood, she explained that their romance meant so much to her because it was "something that we built together".
"The dress is being made. The venue has been picked. The date has been picked by an astrologer," she said. "Because I'm from LA – [I'm] all about the crystals and the astrologer."
Recent appearances
Despite the heartbreak, Paris has been keeping busy – and in the process, treating us to a sartorial marathon. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old celebrated the birthday of her friend, Cara Delevigne.
Paris oozed style in a white button-down shirt paired with a tan-colored miniskirt and a beige patterned tie draped around her neck. The look was completed with brown knee-high suede boots and a bronze clutch.
The star was joined by her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, as well as his wife, Brenda Song, for the evening.