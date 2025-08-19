Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson wows in micro-mini shorts following split from fiancé
Subscribe
Paris Jackson wows in micro-mini shorts following split from fiancé

Paris Jackson wows in micro-mini shorts following split from fiancé

Paris Jackson is showing off her post breakup glow in a stylish ensemble as she enjoyed a stroll through LA with her pal

Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
18 minutes ago
Share this:

Paris Jackson’s breakup wardrobe is nothing to mess with – she’s serving some seriously stylish summer looks.

The 27-year-old stepped out in a chic ensemble while enjoying a casual stroll with her pal through Los Angeles on Sunday. Paris donned a figure-hugging, long-sleeved white top with a pair of micro-mini denim shorts. The simple outfit was accessorized with a pair of sandals, a boho-style shoulder bag, and an assortment of necklaces. 

Paris Jackson stepped out for a Sunday stroll with her dog and pal in Los Angeles.© BACKGRID
Paris Jackson stepped out for a Sunday stroll with her dog and pal in Los Angeles.

Paris kept a low profile with a pair of oversized sunglasses while her luscious blonde locks were left down in soft waves. Meanwhile, the star's friend wore a vibrant pink dress layered with a checkered shirt. The pair walked Paris's puppy Malachi with a coffee in hand. 

Paris in denim shorts and white top© BACKGRID
Paris looked stylish in denim shorts

Break up

The singer's public appearance comes after she announced her separation from her fiancé Justin Long last month.

Paris took to X to respond to a Daily Mail article that published pictures of her walking in the street as tears ran down her face, with the outlet writing that she was crying in light of her father's death day in June. 

paris jackson justin long tribeca film festival© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva
Justin and Paris

Michael Jackson also shared son Prince, 28, with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and son Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, 23, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

The star clarified that "those are breakup tears", and called out the Daily Mail for "reaching" to find a story. The former couple announced their engagement back in December 2024 and first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she penned at the time. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."

"Thank you for letting me be yours," she added. "I love you." 

paris jackson justin long© Getty Images for Janie's Fund
The couple met in 2022

The split has come as a shock considering Paris shared back in June that preparations for the big day were well underway. In an interview with Access Hollywood, she explained that their romance meant so much to her because it was "something that we built together". 

"The dress is being made. The venue has been picked. The date has been picked by an astrologer," she said. "Because I'm from LA – [I'm] all about the crystals and the astrologer."

Recent appearances

Despite the heartbreak, Paris has been keeping busy – and in the process, treating us to a sartorial marathon. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old celebrated the birthday of her friend, Cara Delevigne

Paris oozed style in a white button-down shirt paired with a tan-colored miniskirt and a beige patterned tie draped around her neck. The look was completed with brown knee-high suede boots and a bronze clutch. 

The star was joined by her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, as well as his wife, Brenda Song, for the evening.

Paris's most stylish looks

Paris Jackson in a glittery brown gown© Getty Images

Bronze shimmer

Paris rocked up to the Honey Don't! premiere in a brown gown that featured a strapless design and sculpted bodice. The garment was adorned with intricate sequins and boasted a daring thigh-high slit.

Paris Jackson amfar© Variety via Getty Images

Ethereal look

Paris wore a beige floor-length gown crafted from sheer fabric. The dress boasted a structured shoulder design with a sharp hem, while the bodice was embellished with intricate silver sparkles. The sheer draped sleeves added a touch of drama to the garment.

Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images

High fashion

The star attended the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show in an off-the-shoulder maxi-dress that featured long, ruched sleeves. The monochrome gown was crafted from mesh and was adorned with a black line that ran down from the bodice to the floor.

Paris Jackson attended the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 Show© Getty Images

Micro shorts

Paris graced the Chloe Fall/Winter 2025 Show in balloon, micro-mini shorts. A gold chain belt and a green coin purse were styled with a cream crochet bralet. Paris layered a cherry-red cropped leather jacket that boasted sleek, sharp shoulders over the look.

Paris Jackson attended the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2025 runway show © Dave Benett/Getty Images

Glam transformation

Paris opted for a whimsical make-up look for the Vivienne Westwood show.  Look 37 featured a sparkly ruched grey sheer dress with a tartan plaid neckline.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More