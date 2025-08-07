Paris Jackson turns heads with famous godfather following heartbreak

Paris Jackson rocked a post-breakup glow as she stepped out with her famous godfather to celebrate the birthday of her close pal, Cara Delevingne.

The 27-year-old looked just like a model off-duty in a thin white button-down shirt paired with a tan-colored miniskirt and a beige patterned tie draped around her neck. She added brown knee-high suede boots and a bronze clutch, opting to wear her blonde locks out in messy waves.

Steadfast support

© Roger / BACKGRID Macaulay was by Paris' side as they attended a birthday party in LA

By Paris' side was her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, as well as his wife, Brenda Song, and Paris' close friend Mel.

The Home Alone star donned a gray suit for the occasion and carried a tie-dye bag, while his Disney alum wife wore a black suit and tie as they walked into Cara's party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Paris' complicated family ties below...

While inside, Paris made sure to snap a selfie with her cousin, Austin Brown, who is the son of Michael Jackson's eldest sister, Rebbie Jackson.

She appeared in good spirits despite revealing that she had split from her fiancé, Justin Long, after three years together.

Paris' heartbreak

© Roger / BACKGRID She was glowing despite her recent split from Justin Long

The model shared the sad news in response to a Daily Mail article that published pictures of her crying in public, with the outlet claiming that she was emotional in light of the anniversary of her father's death in June.

She clarified that "those are breakup tears" in a tweet on Thursday, and called out the Daily Mail for "reaching" to find a story.

Paris first met Justin backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022, and sparks flew when the sound engineer helped her look over her tape for the show.

© Getty Images for Janie's Fund Paris announced their split in July

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024 with a sweet Instagram photo of the moment Justin proposed.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she wrote at the time. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."

"Thank you for letting me be yours," she added. "I love you." Michael Jackson's only daughter has now deleted photos of Justin from her Instagram account, despite making a joint appearance in June on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet.

By her side

© Getty Images for MPTF Macaulay is incredibly protective of his goddaughter

Paris has shared a close bond with her godfather, Macaulay, since her birth, and he is fiercely protective of the blonde beauty.

"I am close with Paris. I'm going to warn you now, I am very protective of her, so just look out," the actor said on the WTF podcast. "I am a very open book when it comes to things, but like with her, she is beloved by me."

"She's tall, and beautiful and smart," he added. "It's great."

© WireImage Michael and Macaulay were close friends before the singer's death

The 44-year-old is also the godfather of Michael's two sons, Prince and Bigi.

Paris supported Macaulay at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023 alongside his wife and their kids, Dakota and Carson.

The role of her godmother was entrusted to the iconic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor, whom Michael chose because of her experience dealing with fame at a young age.

© FilmMagic Paris' godmother was Elizabeth Taylor

"There's definitely a part of him that knew that we would have a very similar experience," Paris explained in the BBC's docuseries Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

"I was homeschooled, and because of that, I don't know what it was like to be around other kids my age. And I think it was just the same for her."