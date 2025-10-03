David Beckham's 'rare' £12k Hermès backpack is one hell of a man bag

David Beckham is talking over Paris right now, ahead of his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria's highly anticipated runway show at Paris Fashion Week. The sporting star was snapped heading into his hotel in the French capital, dressing down but still looking suave, rocking a baggy, all navy look, which he accessorised with a Guy Ritchie-style flat cap, and a stunning Hermès backpack, known as the 'Hac a Dos.' This sleek style is an elite piece of arm candy, and we think it's fair to say, a true elevation on the 'man bag' that lots of gentlemen love to carry.

Experts at Luxe Cheshire agree, telling HELLO!: "David Beckham is carrying one of the most desirable pieces from the Hermés Men's collections, the 'Hac a Dos' backpack. It is essentially a reinterpretation of the 'HAC' in backpack/sling form that features the iconic turncock at the centre and the traditional double strap closure to secure the bag. Looking at the bag in more detail, we can see it is in the highly desirable black leather with the rare and not often seen black hardware."

© GC Images David was snapped in Paris ahead of wife Victoria's runway show

© GC Images David looked super spart carrying is rare bag "The Hermés 'Hac a Dos' is a super versatile piece that blends heritage design with modern practicality, as it can be styled in multiple ways. David opts to carry it by the strap in a more casual manner. As with any Hermés bag, availability is limited, and this specific model currently reaches up to £12,000 on the pre-loved market.



© GC Images David carried the 'Hac a Dos' backpack by Hermès "It has continued to rise in popularity over recent months, making it even harder to get hold of and more sought after than ever before," explains the brand, which stocks a huge variety of exquisite, pre-loved styles.



© Getty David carried a 'Voyage' bag by Hermés David 'big' Hermes bag Back in March, the 50-year-old sporting hero braved the cold in Paris, wearing a cosy winter coat, pressed trousers, trainers, and a swish pair of shades. But did you see his bag? The father-of-four carried a huge, oversized Hermès bag known as the 'Voyage'. Although the Boss model has been seen with a variety of timeless icons from the luxe French brand before, this bag was by far the biggest we've seen him carry.

