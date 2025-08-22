Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's Hermès scarf style tip is actually genius fashion advice
Victoria Beckham's Hermès scarf style tip is actually genius fashion advice

Victoria Beckham's Hermès scarf style tip is actually genius fashion advice

David Beckham's wife has a long-time admiration for the iconic designer fashion brand Hermès, and often carries their most exclusive designs

Victoria Beckham attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2018 in Paris, France. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Oh, to be Victoria Beckham! Not only does she have one of the most enviable wardrobes ever, but she is currently holidaying in Italy. Can we be her, please?

Last week, the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper shared a few snapshots of her sun-drenched summer break, and in one picture, she was seen rocking a very chic Hermès scarf.

Shading herself from the vibrant sunshine, the 51-year-old was also wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and sported an immaculate manicure complete with a diamond ring. The finishing touch was her designer scarf, which she used as a cover-up! 

Victoria looked stunning in her Hermès scarf
Victoria looked stunning in her Hermès scarf

VB had wrapped the scarf to cover most of her neck and decolletage, and we think you will agree, it looked so elegant.

Not only does it give the dresser a classy finish to any ensemble, but it also protects her skin from harmful rays. A win-win.

Royal fans of the Hermès scarf

It's not just the former Spice Girl; some of our favourite royal ladies also love the same iconic designer scarf.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day 2 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 2, 2024 in Windsor, England.
Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf

Last year, Duchess Sophie pulled out all the stops at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle. The mother-of-two wore casual yet classic attire consisting of a ME+EM blazer, a black leather skirt, a fabulous cross-body bag, and boots. When she turned round, though, we were met with the best surprise - she had tied a stunning Hermès twilly scarf around her mane to form a little bow. The scarf was a true mixture of colours and looked delightful. Prince Edward's wife doesn't often wear hair accessories, especially in bold shades, so it was lovely to see.

louise windsor with silk ribbon in hair © Getty Images
The young royal donned the beautiful silk accessory

Also in 2024, Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise, took a leaf out of her mother's style book when she made a rare appearance at the same horse show. The 20-year-old looked every inch the young fashionista with her own elegant silk twilly scarf from the Parisian label. Whereas Sophie's scarf featured candy-style tones, Louise opted for a more neutral scarf, splashed with rich blues, terracottas and baby pinks.

Queen Elizabeth in pink coat and a printed Hermes scarf© Getty
Queen Elizabeth II loved a printed Hermes scarf

The late Queen Elizabeth II used to wear Hermès scarves frequently. The scarves in question have been individually screen-printed since the 1930s. The brand originated making harnesses and bridles for horses, we're not surprised Her Majesty was so loyal to it.  

