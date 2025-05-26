Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just carried TWO Hermès bags at the same time - and they're worth thousands
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. © Getty Images

David Beckham's wife loves the luxury French brand

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham has spent the latter part of May in New York City and was quietly seen stepping out of a chauffeur-driven car.

The 51-year-old former Spice Girl may have been travelling from event to event, but she still looked as chic as ever, wearing a grey, oversized suit with a simple white t-shirt and, of course, Hollywood shades.

But did you see her bags? We say 'bags' as a plural, because the mother-of-four carried not one ultra-exclusive Hermès bag, but two! Yes, really.

Victoria Beckham seen out and about in Manhattan carrying not one, but two Hermès bags© GC Images
Victoria Beckham seen out and about in Manhattan carrying not one, but two Hermès bags

VB was spotted with a Hermès Birkin bag in black, with chic and timeless silver hardware. The iconic design, which is one of the most sought-after handbags in the world, is worth around £30,000 if purchased new, and it dangled exquisitely from her wrist. 

May Berthelot wears a white pullover / top, a golden necklace, a black leather Hermes Birkin bag, white ripped denim jeans pants, black shoes, holds Hermes orange shopping bags, during the Twilly By Hermes : Launch Party In Paris, on July 01, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Edward Berthelot
Victoria had a black leather Hermes Birkin bag

As if that wasn't enough, the fashion mogul also had a beautiful clutch bag in orange from the brand, which we assume she was planning to use over the course of her trip for smaller items.

Hermès birkin with cahrms© Getty Images
Birkin bags really hold their value

Hermès never advertises its prices, but we can estimate the item to be worth around £15,000.

No Hermès for Harper!

Harper may be a fashionista like her mother, but she's not allowed to swipe an Hermès bag from her mother's collection. In 2024, Victoria sat down with Anna Wintour and opened up about Harper's love of her wardrobe.

Victoria and Harper Beckham in red and white dresses© Instagram
Harper has been known to borrow some of her mother's arm candy

VB told Vogue: "I'm not too precious about my wardrobe unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I say: 'Not just yet'."

David's handbags

Victoria isn't the only Beckham with an exquisite bag collection from the French label - hubby David is in on it, too!

David Beckham leaving H hotel during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © GC Images
David leaving the H hotel in Paris, carrying an extra large Hermes bag

In March, the former Manchester United legend was spotted leaving his plush Paris hotel, wearing a cosy winter coat, pressed trousers, trainers, and a swish pair of shades. But all eyes were on his gigantic Hermès bag - the largest one money can buy!

harper and david beckham together© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
David has the 'Voyage' bag

The father-of-four carried a huge, oversized Hermès bag known as the 'Voyage'. David has been seen with a variety of timeless icons from the luxe French brand before, but this bag was by far the biggest we've seen him carry.

