Kourtney Kardashian just carried a Y2K Balenciaga bag - and it's making us head straight to Vinted

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram feed is curated with fabulous family snaps, pictures of idyllic trips, loved-up selfies of herself and husband Travis Barker, and snippets of fashion.

On Friday, the stunning mother-of-four shared a fabulous 'outfit of the day' photograph, and in it, the 46-year-old was seen rocking a suede-embossed Balenciaga City bag, a Y2K number that was big news in the 00s. What a blast from the past!

Kim Kardashian's elder sister has always loved the brand and was often seen rocking the brand's 'Motorcycle' bag during her 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' days.

Pre-loved bags are back

We have noticed that many high-end brands are recreating their most famous bags from yesteryear this season, and giving them a 2025 update. From the new Fendi 'Spy' bag to the reimagined Chloe 'Paddington', everyone is going retro right now, and we are just loving dusting off our originals from the past.

© Getty Images Fashion fans are clamoring to get their hands on an original Balenciaga bag

Presale sites have noticed just how much money originals of these new designs are fetching - they are like gold dust, and everyone wants a piece of vintage right now.

"The Balenciaga 'Motorcycle Bag', more commonly known as the ‘City Bag’ was first released in 2001 by Nicolas Ghesquière during his time as Creative Director," experts at Luxe Cheshire told HELLO!.

"It quickly rose in popularity for its effortlessly chic yet cool aesthetic, opposing the more polished and elegant designs often seen within the bag industry."

The pre-loved website, which has a vast collection of luxury pieces, added: "It is a lightweight piece with a vintage, lived-in look, which is further reinstated by the multiple zip pockets, exaggerated tassels, and a playful assortment of studs all over. Available in an extensive range of different colours that allow consumers to get really creative with styling, all whilst making an eye-catching fashion statement."

© Getty Images A City bag has never been trendier

Although the bag was released in the early 2000s, the brand has never forgotten the demand, developing the piece consistently. Luxe Cheshire agrees, explaining: "Balenciaga has released many reimagined versions of this iconic piece, including the Neo Classic, the City XX, and Re-Editions for collaborative purposes. More recently, we have seen this bag heavily featured during Fashion Week and being carried by big-name celebrities."

My verdict

As a designer bag collector, I've always been a huge fan of Balenciaga and have actually got a vintage Motorcycle bag in my wardrobe, which is over 20 years old and is my pride and joy. I think it's like discovering treasure when you find an original bag like this, with a history behind it, and it's rare. Anyone can walk into a designer store and pick up the latest 'IT' bag, but having a first-time piece is more special and unique. A true fashion work of art.