David Beckham rocks 'sought after' Hermès bag - and the price tag just made our eyes water

David Beckham was spotted leaving his plush Paris hotel after sitting front row at wife Victoria's show on Sunday, and the former footballer looked as stylish as ever.

The 49-year-old style icon wore a cosy winter coat, pressed trousers, trainers and a swish pair of shades. But did you see his bag?

© Getty David carried a Hermès bag as he walked with his daughter Harper in Paris

The father-of-four carried a huge, oversized Hermès bag known as the 'Voyage' and wow, what an iconic piece of arm candy. David has been seen with a variety of timeless icons from the luxe French brand before, but this bag was by far the biggest we've seen him carry.

© GC Images David's bag is an iconic piece

The bag was designed in an off-grey, almost putty colour and had a sizeable stance. Hermès bags are notoriously hard to purchase and this bag isn't actually available online, meaning David would have had to have the piece sourced by the Hermès team.

We spoke to the professionals at Luxe Cheshire, who gave us the lowdown on David's bag and how much it's worth.

The brand explained: "The pre-loved market is very dependent on factors such as condition and desirability, which helps to determine the price of an item. This bag in particular has a starting price of around £15,000 and can reach figures up to £30,000.

"As with any Hermés bag, the Hermès 'Kelly Voyage' is a highly recognisable piece that perfectly combines style and practicality in the most iconic way. The bag David was seen carrying looks to be crafted in the extremely sought after Etoupe colourway with Sellier stitching and beautiful Palladium Hardware. These infamous features not only contribute to its beauty but also the value, making it a true investment piece that ensures no financial loss."

If you are looking to purchase a bag like the father of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, Luxe Cheshire advises that pre-owned is the best way to go.

"The pre-loved industry provides a sustainable and affordable way of obtaining luxury, designer items often under retail, which is why there has been such a noticeable influx over the last few years for choosing to shop this way. The pre-loved market enables you to buy rare, vintage, one-off items that are hard to source and often impossible to get hold of without some form of waitlist. This modernised, unique method of shopping is not only more ethical and environmentally friendly but also extremely exciting and limitless."