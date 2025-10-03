Harper Beckham stuns in slinky strapless dress at mum Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

Harper Beckham is quickly cementing herself as one of fashion's most exciting young style stars. The 14-year-old joined her mum Victoria Beckham at her highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week show – and all eyes were on Harper's effortlessly chic look. For the star-studded event, Harper opted to wear one of signature satin slip dresses.

The teen fashionista, who has long favoured the simple elegance of satin, stepped out in a stunning pale pink strapless number from her mum's collection. The pretty number featured a flowing silhouette that gently skimmed over Harper, creating an effortlessly elegant and feminine look. The top boasted a ruffled detail along the neckline, adding a delicate touch, while the fabric draped naturally to the floor. Paired with simple strappy sandals, the ensemble was understated yet chic.

For her beauty, Harper opted for a natural makeup look, letting her youthful glow shine through with subtle touches of blush and lip gloss. Her long, honey-blonde hair, often left loose or softly waved, added a carefree finish to her ensemble, perfectly complementing her satin slip.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's sweetest photos with her brothers

David, 50, was every bit the doting dad as he shielded his children from the rain, holding an umbrella over Harper and Romeo as they stepped out of their hotel. The former footballer guided them carefully through the drizzle, ensuring his children stayed dry and comfortable while heading out.

© Getty Harper Beckham was pretty in pink

Harper's signature style

Victoria, who previously told The Telegraph that satin slip dresses "suit Harper and they're appropriate," will no doubt be proud of her daughter's evolving style.

© Getty David Beckham and Romeo helped Harper as they navigated the rain

FROW star

Harper has been a regular fixture on the front row since she was a baby. But if we had to pick her most iconic moment, it would have to be the Burberry show in 2015. At just three years old, little Harper joined her parents and three brothers at the UK heritage brand’s runway event, sitting proudly next to fashion icon Anna Wintour. Dressed in a miniature Burberry trench, her honey-blonde hair flowing, she snuggled nervously on her football legend dad David's knee.

Big week

The Paris Fashion Week appearance comes as Harper celebrates another milestone moment - launching her very own Instagram page. Already verified, the teen's account remains private for now, but the move signals her first independent step into the digital spotlight.