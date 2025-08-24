Victoria Beckham just wore the most flattering black swimsuit of all time

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham,51, just wore the most flattering black swimsuit of all time
The former Spice Girl is currently on holiday on board a yacht with her famous family and wore a stunning swimming costume to pay homage to her celebrity bestie

David and Victoria Beckham on holiday© @victoriabeckham
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham has been enjoying a sun-drenched summer in Italy, and we have enjoyed all the glamorous snippets she has shared with Instagram followers since she set sail on board a yacht with hubby David and three of her children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper in tow. We've loved seeing VB's beachwear - from cut-out lace-inserted dresses to wide-brimmed sunhats and ultra chic Hermès scarves, the 51-year-old has never looked more relaxed or stylish as she enjoys her summer break.

On Saturday, the fashion mogul shared a snap of herself, David, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and his wife Tana. In the picture, she celebrated the famous foodie's wife, wishing her a very happy birthday. So sweet! We couldn't help but notice (as always) what David Beckham's wife was wearing. She sported the most delightful swimsuit! Now, this is a pretty big deal as Posh often wears a bikini more than a full body costume, and also, her choice was so flattering.

Not only is it black, the sleekest tone ever, but it comes with racer-style straps and a square neckline, which is so complementary on any body shape.

Victoria shared a birthday tribute to her friend Tana Ramsey on Instagram
Victoria shared a birthday tribute to her friend Tana Ramsey on Instagram

 It appears that Victoria is rocking a relatively high leg, which is also known for its body contouring properties. Top marks!

 VB's Hollywood holiday encounter

A few days ago, the owner of Victoria Beckham Beauty enjoyed a blast from the past with British actor Richard E Grant. In pictures that went viral online, the brunette beauty cosied up to the actor in a fabulous selfie, which fans loved. VB was seen smiling and rocking a lace dress with her trademark brunette tresses flowing, and she posed alongside the much-loved actor. 

Richard looked in great spirits, writing in the caption: "’STOP RIGHT NOW’ I worked with @victoriabeckham on SPICEWORLD - THE MOVIE, 28 years ago and found ourselves at adjacent lunch tables today @ristoranteloscoglio on the Amalfi coast. As delightful and warm as you could wish for."

Victoria's beachwear

The mother-of-four's new swimsuit distinctively reminded us of how chic her beach cover-ups and holiday attire always are. 

Sporty Spice: Victoria's toned physique was displayed in her elegant black beach dress© Instagram
David admired VB's look in 2024

Just last year, former Manchester United superstar David shared a picture of his glam wife in a fashion-forward ensemble as they enjoyed a holiday.

Victoria looked so elegant in an all-black bikini© Instagram
Victoria looked so elegant in an all-black bikini

Victoria wowed fans in a plunging V-neck beach dress in black, and her famously long hair looked as coiffed as ever, topped with a wide-brimmed raffia hat. Victoria looked super classy as she read her book. David quipped: "Annoyingly elegant." In another snap, the fashionista wowed Instagram fans in a very sassy swimsuit, looking super sultry and relaxed on board their yacht.

