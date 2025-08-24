Victoria Beckham just wore the most flattering black swimsuit of all time

Victoria Beckham has been enjoying a sun-drenched summer in Italy, and we have enjoyed all the glamorous snippets she has shared with Instagram followers since she set sail on board a yacht with hubby David and three of her children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper in tow. We've loved seeing VB's beachwear - from cut-out lace-inserted dresses to wide-brimmed sunhats and ultra chic Hermès scarves, the 51-year-old has never looked more relaxed or stylish as she enjoys her summer break.

On Saturday, the fashion mogul shared a snap of herself, David, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and his wife Tana. In the picture, she celebrated the famous foodie's wife, wishing her a very happy birthday. So sweet! We couldn't help but notice (as always) what David Beckham's wife was wearing. She sported the most delightful swimsuit! Now, this is a pretty big deal as Posh often wears a bikini more than a full body costume, and also, her choice was so flattering.

Not only is it black, the sleekest tone ever, but it comes with racer-style straps and a square neckline, which is so complementary on any body shape.

Victoria shared a birthday tribute to her friend Tana Ramsey on Instagram

It appears that Victoria is rocking a relatively high leg, which is also known for its body contouring properties. Top marks!

VB's Hollywood holiday encounter

A few days ago, the owner of Victoria Beckham Beauty enjoyed a blast from the past with British actor Richard E Grant. In pictures that went viral online, the brunette beauty cosied up to the actor in a fabulous selfie, which fans loved. VB was seen smiling and rocking a lace dress with her trademark brunette tresses flowing, and she posed alongside the much-loved actor.

Richard looked in great spirits, writing in the caption: "’STOP RIGHT NOW’ I worked with @victoriabeckham on SPICEWORLD - THE MOVIE, 28 years ago and found ourselves at adjacent lunch tables today @ristoranteloscoglio on the Amalfi coast. As delightful and warm as you could wish for."

Victoria's beachwear

The mother-of-four's new swimsuit distinctively reminded us of how chic her beach cover-ups and holiday attire always are.

© Instagram David admired VB's look in 2024

Just last year, former Manchester United superstar David shared a picture of his glam wife in a fashion-forward ensemble as they enjoyed a holiday.

© Instagram Victoria looked so elegant in an all-black bikini

Victoria wowed fans in a plunging V-neck beach dress in black, and her famously long hair looked as coiffed as ever, topped with a wide-brimmed raffia hat. Victoria looked super classy as she read her book. David quipped: "Annoyingly elegant." In another snap, the fashionista wowed Instagram fans in a very sassy swimsuit, looking super sultry and relaxed on board their yacht.