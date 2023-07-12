5 of Nicole Scherzinger's best bikini looks

Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to turning up the temperature when she hits the beach. The Masked Singer judge is known for her love of risque bikini looks as she frolics in the sand or enjoys trips on lavish boats.

Over the years, Nicole has dazzled fans with plenty of bikini snaps as she shows off her bronzed, and very toned, physique, sometimes alongside her new fiancé. As summer is completely upon us now, bar some strange weather hiccups, we thought it would be the perfect time to crack open the archive and take a look at some of Nicole's most sizzling photos below.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger looked gorgeous in her string bikini

Nicole's most recent bikini look is also one of her best as she wowed her followers in a string bikini. Nicole truly embodied a mermaid in the serene snap with seaweed-like decoration running down the side of her two-piece and a sunhat filled with plenty of beachside flora. The bold pattern on the bikini also reminded us of the crashing ocean waves with its powerful colors.

The star showed several glimpses of her serene swimwear as she partied on the beach while enjoying a trip home to Hawaii, posing with her cousin, kickboxer Stephen Pokipala.

© Instagram Nicole towered over others in her stunning two-piece

Nicole looked like an absolute goddess in this bikini photo taken back in March. With the low camera angle, she cast an imposing figure with her endless legs and tiny string two-piece that shone with all the colors of the rainbow.

The 45-year-old was hailed as "naturally beautiful" in the snaps as she posed alongside the setting sun - and it was clear which was the prettier out of the two, and yes, we do mean Nicole.

© Instagram Nicole enchanted with this style

Even when viewed from behind, Nicole still steals the show with her stunning bikini looks. As she prepared to welcome in 2023, the popular singer took a boat ride in a stunning white halterneck bikini that she paired with an all-sheer beach dress.

© Instagram What a daring look for the singer!

Nicole was barely contained when she shared what might be one of her most daring snapshots to date back in September. She took to the beach in the tiniest black string bikini as she showed off her best yoga poses in the sand, before staring sultrily into the camera.

Fans went wild over the images with many comments on the post either consisting of all-caps compliments or strings of heart and flame emojis.

© Instagram Nicole was truly a goddess with her look

Our final Nicole look sees her blending in with nature as the singer posed up against a palm tree in a nude-colored bikini. With the low lighting from the setting sun, Nicole looked at one with nature, while still flashing a cheeky grin while posing in her flawless two-piece.