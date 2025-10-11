Katherine Schwarzenegger looks unreal in white swimsuit for stunning waterside photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger appears to have an enviable swimwear collection. Not only did she dazzle fans in a pink and red patterned bikini recently, but she did it again after showing off her physique in a white swimsuit while enjoying a day out on the water. Katherine has been busy sharing snaps from her fun-filled summer, and one carousel of photos on Instagram at the end of September showed her posing in her figure-flattering one-piece while standing in a boat with a huge smile on her face, while protecting her fair skin from the sun with a large, wide-brimmed hat and white rimmed sunglasses.

Katherine's followers loved the glimpse into her private life, which included photos of her son, Ford, almost one, her husband, Chris Pratt, and her mom, Maria Shriver, who commented: "Omg you look so beautiful you take my breath away love these photos love you." Fans followed suit, with one commenting: "Wonderful pics & times!" A second said: "So stunning," and a third added: "Great pictures, you look so beautiful."

Katherine looks in great shape, almost one year after the birth of her son, Ford. After she and Chris welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, five, they are also parents to daughter Eloise, three, she revealed that she is very "mindful" about what she puts in her body. "I'm always mindful of being healthy and of what I put in my body," she told Women's Health in 2020.

"It's really important, especially when breastfeeding like I am, to be able to be healthy and mindful of your diet. I want to show my daughter, as she gets older, that we take good care of our bodies. That's important to me." She added: "I grew up with both of my parents being really great examples of [healthy eating]. I grew up in the world of health and fitness, but it was also about being able to enjoy food and to be active. I try to be somebody who works out and is able to have fun with food."

© Instagram Katherine looked stunning in her white bathing suit

Katherine welcomed Ford in November last year. Announcing the birth, Chris said on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son. Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful." Alongside their three children, Chris is also a dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

© Instagram Katherine enjoyed a summer filled with boat trips with her husband

© Instagram Katherine gave birth to Ford in November 2024

© Instagram Katherine and Chris are also parents to daughters Lyla and Eloise

Chris adores being a father, and while he and Katherine remain strict about their children's privacy and obscure their faces on social media, they will often share updates about their kids, especially Ford. During a previous appearance on Today, Chris revealed that Ford is "the happiest baby." He added: "He's got these giant, beautiful blue eyes, and he's so special. Everyone says that about their kids; most of them are wrong, I'm not wrong. This kid is very, very special."