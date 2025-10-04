Katherine Schwarzenegger stuns in vibrant bikini 11 months after welcoming son Ford

Katherine Schwarzenegger will soon celebrate her son, Ford's, first birthday, but before she begins those festivities, she enjoyed a fun-filled summer, which she documented in several new images she shared on social media. While Katherine had adventures with her family and at least one glam night out with her husband, Chris Pratt, it was a bikini-clad photo of herself that she chose to kick off the carousel of snaps with, and it's not surprising because she looked incredible. Posing for a makeup-free mirror selfie, Katherine wore a pink and red pattered bikini top, which she accessorized with a large, straw, wide-brimmed hat and a light-colored sarong that accentuated her tiny waist.

Katherine welcomed her son, Ford, in November last year. Announcing the birth, Chris said on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son. Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful." Chris and Katherine are now parents to three children: Ford, 11 months, and daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three. Chris is also a dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

In August, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf star shared an update on his family. "It's beautiful chaos, man. Absolutely hectic and wonderful," he told E! News. "I'm drinking up every moment I can when I get to be home, it's been glorious. We feel very blessed." When asked about his "perfect summer day" with his family, Chris revealed that his daughters have discovered the joy of swimming.

"The girls are just now starting to swim in the pool with their goggles on, so I'm going down, I'm teaching them how to dive down to the bottom of the pool and pick things up," he explained. "It's a pool party," Chris added. "We got music playing, we're grilling, and we're swimming, and soaking up the sun."

Chris adores being a father, and while he and Katherine remain strict about their children's privacy and obscure their faces on social media, they will often share updates about their kids, especially Ford. During a previous appearance on Today, Chris revealed that Ford is "the happiest baby." He added: "He's got these giant, beautiful blue eyes, and he's so special. Everyone says that about their kids; most of them are wrong, I'm not wrong. This kid is very, very special."

While neither Katherine nor Chris has spoken about the desire for more kids since welcoming Ford, the Jurassic World actor told Men's Journal in 2023 that he'd rather have kids while he's young and able to be with them. "People say all the time, 'Don't rush to have kids.' I personally disagree," he explained. "Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don't wait.

"I was talking to Adam Sandler a while back, and he said, 'Every day you wait is a day they don't get to have you in their life.' The younger you have kids, the more time they get to have with you. It's wild. Having kids is incredible. The things you normally take for granted in life are new."