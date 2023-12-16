Jennifer Hudson oozes old Hollywood glamour in figure-hugging gown at 2023 Daytime TV Emmys

Jennifer Hudson radiated classic Hollywood elegance on the red carpet at the 2023 Daytime TV Emmys, stunning in a sequined gown that accentuated her figure.

Complementing her dazzling attire, she wore an exquisite diamond choker and chose a bronze makeup palette, embodying the epitome of sophistication.

The host of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which has been recognized with six Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, shared her surprise and joy in an interview with PureWow.

This was particularly special for Jennifer, as the nominations came during the show’s inaugural season.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Hudson attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

“I did not see it coming at all. I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Jennifer expressed. “Everything is really from the heart. And the award is acknowledgment. It is encouragement. And it’s a bonus.”

The 41-year-old singer and host was candid about her initial expectations, or lack thereof, for any Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer's make up was flawless

“It’s a whole new ground as well to be nominated on my first season,” she remarked. “It inspires me, and it helps me to know that I’m on the right track for the next season. And hopefully that will lead me to 25 years.”

She expressed this hope with a hint of optimism and crossed fingers.

Looking ahead, Jennifer shared her vision for the future of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." She aims to continue shining a spotlight on real stories and everyday heroes. “

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer's show has been nominated for six awards

Some of my favorite guests are everyday heroes. You know, there are so many more heroes out there than celebrities. And we get to learn that at The Jennifer Hudson Show and get to hear and be inspired by stories,” she noted.

In addition to her television achievements, Jennifer is also actively involved in philanthropic endeavors.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Blake Shelton shares a photo of his family on The Jennifer Hudson show

She discussed her participation in Mastercard’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign, which encourages cardholders to contribute to cancer research through their dining and grocery transactions.

“When you swipe your Mastercard, you just know you’re making a difference in someone's life,” she explained. “Every bit counts, especially with something like this. Just letting people know you care can be healing.”

