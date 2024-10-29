Jennifer Hudson looks unreal in tiny sheer dress and head-turning hair transformation

Jennifer Hudson stepped out in a eye-catching look at the start of the week as she sat down to talk to more famous faces on her award-winning talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The EGOT winner opted for a statement black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and mesh sleeves adorned in sparkly studs.

The fashion-forward look complemented her new hair look too. JHud switched her chic bob for long wavy hair styled in a high ponytail - which can be viewed in the footage below.

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson wows in statement dress and unveils new hair look

On Monday's show, Jennifer sat down to talk to Heidi Klum about Halloween and the many iconic costumes she's worn over the years.

Jennifer has had a busy year and is now in full-on holiday mode. She recently released her first holiday album, The Gift of Love, and this week, it was announced that she was starring in a new holiday campaign for Old Navy.

© Getty Jennifer Hudson had been rocking a chic bob look until this week

The campaign is titled "Love is in the House," and sees JHud - dressed in a velvet black dress - partying inside an Old Navy holiday home, and coincides with her holiday album.

She even sings her version of "Winter Wonderland" - which is featured on her new album - in the campaign.

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson with her boyfriend Common

The award-winning star is always on the go but enjoyed some much-deserved downtime over the summer during her talk show's break.

It recently came back for season 3, marking its third year. JHud is not only the host of the show, but works as an executive producer on it too.

© Instagram JHud with her son David

It's been nominated for several awards too, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards.

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music.

© Getty Images Jennifer has a fabulous sense of style

Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer in her personal life this year too, as in January, she confirmed her romance with Common, after months of speculation concerning their relationship.

Common has made more than one appearance on Jennifer's talk show this year, and during his most recent one, he made it clear he would like to marry her in the future.

© Getty Jennifer recently returned for a new series of her popular talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show

He was asked to clarify the comments he had made on The Breakfast Club in July, where he said "if I'm going to get married, it's to her," when talking about Jennifer.

After the 43-year-old asked Common what he meant by that, he responded: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

JHud and Common recently talked about marriage

JHud replied: "You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you, she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'

"That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."

As the audience got excited, JHud added: "I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that! Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place. You know, we'll make that decision."