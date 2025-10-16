Daytime Emmy Awards undergoes major changes for 2025 — all the details

The 2025 Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, October 17 in Los Angeles, and it will be a star-studded ceremony full of your favorite soap stars. But this year will see some big changes including the date, with longtime fans recognizing that the June date has been pushed back to October; the Academy has not given any reason for the change. This year's Daytime Emmys event features an A-list roster of presenters, focusing on soap operas, talk shows, and game shows with 37 categories being presented as the Academy has combined the Creative Arts and Daytime Emmys into one ceremony. This has also led to the show starting an hour earlier at 4pm PST (7pm EST).

The Young and the Restless leads the soap nominations with 19 across various categories, while Deborah Norville will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and Restless are all up for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, while Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will go up against Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and Drew Barrymore for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.. Selena Gomez is once again nominated for her series in Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series, and Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip are nominated in Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program for Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

But soap fans were left shocked when CBS' hit new soap Beyond the Gates didn't receive any nominations, although it turned out there was a good reason; the series did not premiere until February 24, 2025 missing the eligibility window. Keep reading for all you need to know about this year's ceremony...

When are the Daytime Emmys and where can I watch?

Who is hosting the Daytime Emmys?

Can I attend the Daytime Emmys?

© Getty Images Yes! Fans can attend the ceremony by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster. The ticketing agency is the exclusive vendor for the ceremony, and tickets costs $75 plus taxes and fees. They do not provide access to the red carpet, pre-reception, backstage, or after-party.

Who is presenting at the 2025 Daytime Emmys?

© Photo Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods., Inc. Photo by Sean Smith/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. So many of your favorite daytime stars will be in attendance to help honor their peers, including Alexa Havins Bruening (Lulu, General Hospital), Scott Clifton (Liam, Bold & Beautiful), Dan Feuerriegal (EJ, Days of Our Lives), Deidre Hall (Marlena, Days of Our Lives), Rory Gibson (Michael, General Hospital), Michael Mealor (Kyle, Young & Restless), Karla Mosley (Dani, Beyond the Gates), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Young and Restless), Lisa Yamada (Luna, Bold & Beautiful) and more!

2025 Daytime Emmy Gold and Silver Circle Inductees

© CBS via Getty Images The NATAS "is proud to honor those who have made significant and impactful contributions to the industry through induction into our Gold & Silver Circle Honor Society". This year, General Hospital’s Jane Elliot (Tracy) will be the only Gold Circle honoree, alongside Silver Circle inductees The Young and the Restless’ Kate Linder (Esther) and Days of Our Lives’ James Reynolds (Abe).

Who is nominated at the 2025 Daytime Emmys?

Why is Beyond the Gates not nominated?