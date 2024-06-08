Jennifer Hudson highlights curvaceous figure in plunging tight dress

Jennifer Hudson put on a stunning display at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

The 42-year-old looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in Los Angeles, pouring her incredible figure into a skintight dress that hugged her curves.

Jennifer rocked a floor-length black dress that was embellished with sparkling pink, purple, and yellow flowers and boasted a plunging neckline.

The talk show host added a pair of black heels that had glittering silver details to match her silver rings.

Jennifer wore her hair in a braided bun and accentuated her flawless complexion with soft pops of blusher and glossy lips to highlight her megawatt smile.

The Jennifer Hudson Show was nominated for four Daytime Emmys including Lighting Direction, Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing, and Costume Design/Styling.

© Getty Images Jennifer looked gorgeous in her tight-fitting dress

Despite missing out on winning Outstanding Daytime Talk Series – which The Kelly Clarkson Show walked away with – Jennifer will have another shot next year as her show will return for a third season in the fall.

The news was confirmed by the Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television in January, and Jennifer couldn't have been happier.

© Getty Images The Jennifer Hudson Show lost out on the top award

"There is nothing I love more than watching people come together in positivity on one accord – sharing our humanity and our stories, learning from each other, and celebrating one another," she said in a statement.

"I feel so blessed to have this platform where we do just that every single day. We get to experience life to the fullest – we laugh out loud, we cry joyful tears, we dance the best we can, and we sing our hearts out."

© Getty Images Jennifer's stunning dress boasted multi-colored flower embellishments

She added: "I owe my thanks to so many – to my incredible staff and crew at "The Jennifer Hudson Show," our amazing station partners that bring the show to audiences across the country, and most importantly, our beautiful viewers for allowing me into your home.

"We are already dreaming up bigger dreams for Season 3 and I can't wait to share them with you!"

© Getty Images Jennifer oozed confidence on the red carpet

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey added: "Jennifer is a rare talent, both in front of and behind the camera.

"Her enthusiasm and endearing demeanor radiates from the stage and onto television screens everywhere. It's no wonder her audience continues to skyrocket.

"We are so proud of the entire Jennifer Hudson Show team for their amazing success, and we look forward to another year full of exciting moments, engaging conversations, and stellar guests."

© Instagram The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a third season

In 2022, Jennifer opened up about her new role as a daytime talk show host following their first episode in September of that year.

"I can't say I knew what to expect. I'm still learning as I go," she told People.

"I think seeing how huge of a machine it is, how many departments it has, meeting the crew and the staff. I've been a guest on a show like this, but to come in from a host perspective and see the entire production, I think that's the most surprising part."