The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford brings lookalike teenage daughter as her date to Daytime Emmys

Michelle Stafford's lookalike daughter, Natalia Stafford, stepped into the spotlight on October 17 to support her mom at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards. At 16, she’s clearly inherited her mother’s flair for glamour – from her bombshell blonde hair to her keen sartorial sense. The mother-and-daughter duo graced the red carpet alongside each other in equally stylish ensembles. The Young and the Restless star brought a touch of sparkle to the evening in a semi-sheer beige gown, embellished with intricate diamond detailing. The form-fitting silhouette was complemented by a graceful scoop neckline, adding elegance to the scene-stealing look. Michelle’s luscious locks were swept back, with soft, face-framing tendrils curled to perfection. Her makeup embraced a soft glam aesthetic, featuring a smoky eye, sculpted cheeks, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Natalia wore a burgundy dress that featured delicate spaghetti straps. The teenager styled her glossy tresses into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip. Michelle was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Phyllis Summers, but the award ultimately went to Nancy Lee Grahn for her role as Alexis Davis on General Hospital. Before returning to The Young and the Restless, Michelle appeared on General Hospital from 2014 to 2019.

© Variety via Getty Images Natalia Stafford and Michelle Stafford at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Away from the star-studded carpet, Michelle, who boasts a $15 million net worth, resides in Los Angeles with her daughter, Natalia, and son, Jameson. "I think my bedroom is my favorite room in the house — when it's clean, of course — which is not often. My kids are constantly throwing their stuff around my room. It's how it goes," she told Soap Opera Digest. "When I move into a new house, the bedroom is usually the first room I redo. I think that's where you have peace after a day of crazy. I don't put a television in the bedroom. I like to make the bedroom a room of solace. I think you sleep better that way. I think your bedroom should be the one place that you can relax in your house."

© Getty Images Michelle Stafford and Ross Matthews on stage

Aside from raising two children and pursuing her acting career, Michelle also launched her own organic skincare line, Skin Nation, in 2016 after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. "I created it after I had done extensive research into carcinogens and toxins in our skincare, mainly in our food, and that brought me to skincare," she told Today.