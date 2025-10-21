Michelle Keegan goes retro in psychedelic '60s wedding guest dress

Michelle Keegan always brings out the most brilliant outfits for a special occasion, and the dress she chose for her cousin Lauren Adshead-Brown's wedding over the weekend was absolutely no exception. The 38-year-old wore the most amazing psychedelic wedding guest dress in green, matching her other cousin, Katie Fearne Hough, who shared photos from the event to her social media page with the short and simple caption: "Cousins [white heart emoji]". Scroll down to see the best photos of Michelle's outfit from the event…

The Fool Me Once star stunned in a figure-hugging maxi dress with a psychedelic pattern featuring a blend of shades of green ranging in brightness, balanced out by some more muted warm neutral colours. Michelle's dress also featured a scoop neckline, with the pattern converging at the waist for a truly flattering silhouette.

The bride looked magnificent in her gown with a plunging neckline and gorgeous floral detailing along the dress; meanwhile ,Michelle's other cousin, Katie, stunned in a bright green dress with a thigh split. In the comment section, Katie's fans and followers inundated the cousins with praise. One wrote: "Beautiful bride and family," while another added: "What a beautiful family [red heart emoji]". A third commented: "Stunning. I love her wedding dress."

Michelle Keegan's wedding guest dresses

If there's one thing that the celebrity style icon has always done impeccably, it's a wedding guest dress. Back in 2023, Michelle attended quite a few friends' weddings, and for each occasion, she brought out a very different, but equally striking piece.

Attending her friends' Jack Dodds and Rachael Antal's wedding, she wore a floor-length mocha satin dress, which featured a halterneck neckline and ruched bodice, which she rented from Hirestreet.

© Instagram Michelle wowed in a gold mini dress for a friend's wedding

Later in the year, at a friend's wedding in Bali, she opted for a strapless golden mini dress, with a ruched material that gathered in three twisted knots down the front. Adding to her metallic theme, she accessorised with two gold bracelets, a gold choker and a single chunky ring. One last accessory, which she pictured separately, was a personalised fan to keep cool in the Bali Sea sun – a classy touch that's essentially for a sunny destination wedding!

Michelle Keegan's fashion

Though she's never afraid to bring out a bolder piece for a special occasion, Michelle's fashion typically leans towards the more modern and minimalist side of chic. The 38-year-old also releases seasonal collections with Very, which perfectly capture her own sense of style, striking a balance between timelessly cool and cosy.

In an interview with Women's Health, she explained: "There's so much pressure on people to follow trends and wear clothes they don't feel particularly comfortable in just to either fit in or feel cool. Just wear clothes that make you feel confident! I always wear and buy things I know I'd wear again, whether it's next year or the year after. I don't really follow trends."